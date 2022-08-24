Basketball

14 years from his record $70,000 Walmart purchase, Shaquille O’Neal goes into details of his insane bill

14 years from his record $70,000 Walmart purchase, Shaquille O’Neal goes into details of his insane bill
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Sachin will be a proud man": When Virat Kohli soaked in all the pressure to nail a challenging chase vs Pakistan during 2016 T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
14 years from his record $70,000 Walmart purchase, Shaquille O’Neal goes into details of his insane bill
14 years from his record $70,000 Walmart purchase, Shaquille O’Neal goes into details of his insane bill

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the storyteller when it comes to narrating his own tales. Shaq’s…