14 years from his record $70,000 Walmart purchase, Shaquille O’Neal goes into details of his insane bill

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the storyteller when it comes to narrating his own tales.

Shaq’s infectious personality and incredible stories have made him a media darling since his playing days. Segments such as ‘Shaq or Bullshaq’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live proved how crazy Shaq tales go.

Wealth, championships, stories; Shaq definitely makes quite the guest for anyone. Australian radio show Kyle and Jacky O were the latest to play host to Superman and his incredible tales.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s NFSW answer on $280 million host’s Celebrity Feud could have cost him

The Big Diesel isn’t quite the known quantity in Australia, where basketball isn’t the most popular sport. However, thanks to his persona and non-basketball identifiability, Shaquille O’Neal is an in-demand guest down under too, clearly.

The host duo decided to ask Shaq about one famous Superman story from his playing days. Shaq had allegedly spent $70,000 in a Walmart in one shopping spree. The curious Aussie hosts got Shaq to spill the tea around how and why he did so.

How and why indeed did Shaq spend $70k in one outing at a Walmart?

O’Neal admits that the shopping spree was forced out of necessity. After being traded abruptly to Phoenix by Miami, the Big Diesel was left without a place to call home from the off.

Shaq approached the owner of a penthouse property that had 5 bedrooms as his temporary abode at Phoenix. O’Neal paid up one year’s rent in advance to avoid the hassle of staying at a hotel. This is because Shaq admittedly is not a “Hotel person”.

So, now, Shaquille O’Neal had a house in Phoenix. But, the house was as empty as they come. According to O’Neal, the house did not even have beds.

Shaq’s shopping spree at Walmart was aimed at making the house a home. Starting with multiple televisions to inflatable beds, O’Neal got the store home, practically.

To make the house temporarily liveable, the lovable giant spent north of $7ok on the budget shopping outlet. That is a weird mix of humility and an absurd amount of wealth going hand-in-hand. And as with every Shaq tale, this one too is beyond comprehension.

Also read: 7-foot undercover Lyft driver Shaquille O’Neal hilariously storms out of cab on Kobe Bryant’s mention