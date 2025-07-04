Michael Beasley Publicly States He’s Definitively Better Than LeBron James

Superstars like LeBron James have always been easy targets for hot takes. Say one wild thing about them, better yet, say you’re better than them, and suddenly, you’re viral. This formula has been used over and over again by people who love to claim they were better than LBJ, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

But when it comes to King James, Michael Beasley might just be the best at this trick. Beasley has never shied away from bold claims. He’s said before that he beat LeBron in a 1v1 game.

During a livestream with Adin Ross, he claimed he beat LeBron 9–11. But recently on 3’s and Ones, Beasley took that claim even further. He didn’t just say he beat LeBron, he said he’s better. When challenged on that statement, Beasley doubled down. “Because I am,” he said.

“I’m not gonna whisper it,” he added. It was classic Beasley, unfiltered confidence with a hint of performance. Now, to be fair, Beasley can hoop. He was the No. 2 pick for a reason. His one-on-one skills are elite, strong, and confident. A lot of players who’ve faced him say he’s incredibly tough in iso situations. But Beasley’s also the loudest one making that case.

What makes this whole thing even more layered is that Beasley still calls LeBron the GOAT. He says Bron’s the best at all five positions, the best coach, the best GM ever. It sounds like high praise, until you catch the sarcastic undertone.

During an appearance on Udonis Haslem’s The OGs podcast, he said, “Who’s my GOAT all time? LeBron.” He went to make arguments about why he thinks LeBron is the greatest, but halfway through, it started sounding like he was mocking him.

He said, “You can put that man’s stats up and he can be the best 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. He can have the best coaching resume. He can have the best GM resume.” It’s part confidence, part entertainment. Whether Beasley truly believes he’s better than LeBron, or whether he just knows how to stir the pot, one thing’s clear, he knows how to keep his name in the mix.