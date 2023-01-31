“LeBron James Owns Highest Spot For 3 Different Franchises!”: Lakers, Cavaliers, and Heat Forced to Hail the King’s Scoring Dominance

The scoring prowess of LeBron James has finally caught up with all three of the franchises he has played for. Despite the general consensus surrounding the King not being an adept scorer.

The day when LeBron James will inevitably eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history will soon be upon us. As such, numerous record-breaking revelations are making their way to mainstream media.

James’s debut in 2003 witnessed him score a range of baskets with several distinct maneuvers. Twenty years later, he continues to do precisely that, but perhaps more efficiently.

Within these 20 years, James has consistently maintained a scoring average at an elite level. So much so that he has etched himself into the history books of all the franchises he has represented.

LeBron James tops the scoring charts with the Heat, Cavaliers, and Lakers!

The four-time NBA MVP sits roughly north of 100 points from etching himself as the principal scorer in NBA history. The 38-year-old, en route to apprehending this record, has sported the stripes of three different organizations.

And with each organization, James has set an unprecedented record. Although it may not be captivating and appeasing at first, this particular record held by James will undoubtedly be arduous to top.

LeBron James currently holds the record for being the foremost scorer for all three franchises he represented. Not to mention that these are staggering averages.

James averaged 27.2 points per game over two stints for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 26.9 points per game for the Miami Heat over a four-year term, where he amassed two NBA titles.

The monumental record, however, is his current averages with the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the past five years of donning the Purple and Gold, James averages 27.5 points per game. More than the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal by a substantial margin.

A once-in-a-lifetime athlete!

LeBron James will be the greatest basketball player when he retires!

Rest assured, with the record in his back pocket; it’s no secret that his heart desires more silverware.

James’ struggles with the Los Angles Lakers over the past couple of years highlight a general pattern where the hierarchy of the organizations he plays for fails to surround him with an adequate roster.

Nevertheless, the King is on the prowl for more championships and accolades, which could help him build an untouchable legacy.

The hard truth is that due to the longevity of his career and the magnitude of his achievements, when LeBron James retires, he will have cemented himself as the all-time great.

