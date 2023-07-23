“Michael Jordan Ain’t Passing Me the Ball!”: Charles Oakley Hilariously Explained Picking LeBron James Over Billionaire ‘Best Friend’

The debate about who is the better player between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is one that has raged on ever since James introduced himself to the NBA. While Jordan has the better record in NBA Finals, statistics and the eye test suggests that LeBron might be the better teammate. The same was claimed by none other than MJ’s long-term friend, Charles Oakley, during an interview with KG Certified.

Oakley has been Jordan’s best friend for many years, and the two have been close ever since they played together from 1985-88. Oakley gave a simple reason for his claim. While MJ was a clutch player who always wanted to take shots, LeBron often passes the ball when he finds an empty teammate. Oakley has often stood up for MJ, something which was true back in their playing days as well.

Charles Oakley picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the “better teammate”

It must be noted that Oakley was not claiming Lebron was the better player. Instead, he was asked who of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, MJ, or LeBron would be the better teammate.

Oakley gave a lengthy explanation, explaining how all three players had special talents. While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was utterly dominant on both ends of the court, Oakley believes LeBron is a “leader of all men on the court.” At the same time, he said that MJ is not the player who will ever pass to an open teammate:

“LeBron played 20 years, averaged 27 points, Kareem played 20 years, averaged 25, LeBron has been to the Finals 10 times, and won 4. Kareem went 10 times, and won 6. LeBron played 82 games 10 times out of 20, and Kareem played 6 out of 20, so a lot of comparisons, one had a skyhook, and one is a leader of all men on the court. Anybody who got a son, playing with LeBron, if he is free he will pass the ball. They always say Mike will take the shot but LeBron will pass the shot. But it isn’t about taking the shot. I say LeBron, but Mike is my best friend. Mike [Michael Jordan] ain’t passing me the ball! He doesn’t care if I get a shot today or tomorrow.”

While Oakley was speaking about his best friend, he stated what can be said to be the truth. MJ had a knack for going for shots even when his teammates were in better positions. LeBron however, is more of a playmaker and often ends up passing the ball.

Jordan was once mad at Pat Riley for not letting him “fraternize with Oakley”

Charles Oakley left the Bulls in 1988 and joined the New York Knicks. Once he left, Jordan found a new challenge in his bid to hang out with his friend.

In his Hall of Fame speech, MJ went after Riley. He claimed that Riley didn’t let him fraternize with his best friend and Patrick Ewing, who were close to Jordan. Despite Ewing and MJ joining the NBA the same year and having the same agent, Riley apparently discouraged his players from hanging out with members of other teams.

MJ was obviously seriously angry, considering he brought up the incident back in 2009. This was almost a decade since his third and final retirement. Riley was only one of the NBA celebrities that he went against.