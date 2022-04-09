Basketball

“Tim Duncan swam 5000 to 8000 meters a day”: How the Spurs legend would’ve been an Olympic swimmer if not for Hurricane Hugo

“Tim Duncan swam 5000 to 8000 meters a day”: How the Spurs legend would’ve been an Olympic swimmer if not for Hurricane Hugo
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I couldn't care less about winning the MVP": Giannis Antetokounmpo believes chasing individual accolades holds you back from achieving your full potential
Next Article
"LA got way more out of LeBron James!": The First Take debates the utility of the Lakers superstar for the franchise. 
NBA Latest Post
"LA got way more out of LeBron James!": The First Take debates the utility of the Lakers superstar for the franchise. 
“LA got way more out of LeBron James!”: The First Take debates the utility of the Lakers superstar for the franchise. 

LeBron James is the face of the league, but what happens when you take that…