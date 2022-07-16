Michael Jordan casts a line to win a massive $5,863,125 in North Carolina 

Michael Jordan likes to build his fortune. It may be sitting at a very cool $2.1 billion but he would like to add nearly $6 million more!

Michael Jordan may be among the best investors in the NBA, or perhaps the luckiest one. Whatever the case, everyone envies his $2.1 billion fortune.

The billionaire legend is looked up to as the guy in basketball. Everyone wants to be MJ, even LeBron James. So how does one build such a fortune, well it certainly isn’t from basketball alone.

Apart from endorsing rich business deals MJ also likes to take part in a competition or two. While it is certainly not as glamorous as NASCAR, Fishing does yield some rewards.

The basketball great returned to the fishing competition for the third year in a row.

Michael Jordan hooks 24-pound dolphinfish in tournament off North Carolina coast pic.twitter.com/ZpMlEu9k4I — Jeffrey Day (@Jeffrey48584718) July 5, 2022

Also read: “Michael Jordan dropped $350,000 on a bus and illegally drove it”: $2.1 billion worth legend bought a lavish bus while with the Birmingham Barons

Michael Jordan enters his ship, “Catch 23” in The Big Rock fishing tournament

Well, it looks like Michael was out to catch some fish. He entered The Big Rock fishing tournament in North Carolina this year. His third straight year entering the tournament.

Sources have confirmed that Catch 23, the fishing yacht owned by former #UNC guard Michael Jordan, has arrived at Morehead City yacht basin in preparation for the Big Rock Fishing Tournament that begins Monday and runs through next Saturday. (pictures from previous years) pic.twitter.com/Fjhtx0z1r6 — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) June 11, 2022

While MJ didn’t exactly get the top prize, he made headlines when he caught a Dolphin at the start of the day, vaulting him into the lead.

The tournament had a purse of $5,863,125. MJ has found new ways to make more money, and as a Twitter user summed it up, we think he fell for this way back in 2020.

Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament has record-setting purse of $3,343,975. Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/zSgcnwVvdR — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) June 8, 2020

Also read: The Air Jordan’s Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard during a 1985 exhibition game sell for $615,000