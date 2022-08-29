Michael Jordan didn’t ‘give a f**k’ about demanding $15,000 from $50 million worth rapper

Michael Jordan is very selective about the things he likes and dislikes, and if he’s not cool with someone, he’ll make sure they know.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Jordan’s done well after his career, turning investments into a $1.7 billion net worth.

Michael Jordan didn’t take too kindly to rapper Chamillionaire

In 2009, the iconic rapper Chamillionaire met with his hero Michael Jordan, and things didn’t really go as he planned. The $50 million worth rapper didn’t have a kind encounter with Jordan.

The rapper had paid $7,000 for a Jordan jersey at Reggie Bush’s auction, and the hope was that he would be able to snap a picture with his NBA hero.

However, Jordan turned him down instantly. “I don’t ask nobody for nothin’ I never do,” Cham recalled. “I was just like, man, this is just that one moment. I’m gonna ask Mike for a picture.”

Jordan rudely responded, “I ain’t taking pictures with no ni**a.” Cham tried to explain how he just paid $7,000 for Jordan’s jersey, but the Bulls legend wasn’t having any of it.

“You know what, I tell you what, you pay $15,000 right now for a jersey from me and I’ll take a picture with you.” Paul Pierce was at the scene too, and Cham explained that even when he got involved, Jordan wasn’t cooling down.

‘Yo, whoa, chill out. That’s Chamillionaire, man,” the rapper added. Jordan didn’t budge and retorted with an, and this is again according to Chamillionaire, “I don’t give a f**k, ni**a!”

And well, that’s just Jordan for you. He can be a jerk at times, but it’s all part of what makes him who he is.

