“Michael Jordan Got a Adolf Hitler Commercial!”: Charles Barkley Takes a Dig at His Airness’ Ridiculous Facial Hair

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were at one point in time, the best of friends. Unfortunately, criticism of Jordan’s ownership of the Hornets led to a breakdown in their relationship. It was an unfortunate ending, considering the two were almost like brothers. And, a bit surprising, since this wasn’t the first time Sir Charles has critiqued MJ’s work.

After all, back in 2010, Barkley was a guest on Conan, where he had some choice words about a commercial His Airness was in. Going so far as to even controversially calling it an “Adolf Hitler” commercial.

Charles Barkley once took a hilarious dig at Michael Jordan and his “Adolf Hitler” mustache

Now, to clarify, the commercial in question has no direct relation to Adolf Hiter whatsoever. To be precise, Charles Barkley is referring to His Airness’ mustache.

In 2010, Michael Jordan did a commercial for the clothing brand, Hanes, promoting their Comfort Flex Waistband Boxer Briefs. However, more than the underwear, what was most eye-catching was MJ’s new look. The six-time NBA Champion can be seen sporting some facial hair eerily similar to the former leader of the Third Reich.

And, being the good friend that he is, Sir Charles did not forget to point that out. Going so far as to publically criticize his former best friend on national television.

“Hanes is one of our big sponsors, and I was looking at this commercial. And, I didn’t say anything, I was thinking to myself, ‘Oooh! That’s weird.’ And, I look around but nobody is saying anything. Then they show the commercial again. And, I look around and nobody is saying anything. And they show it again, then I said, ‘Damn man! Don’t you see Michael Jordan got an Adolf Hitler commercial?’.”

Luckily for Chuck, Conan quickly corrected him. It was in fact, not an “Adolf Hitler commercial”, but rather a commercial where Michael had an Adolf Hitler mustache. If it was left as is, perhaps the quote would have ended their friendship much earlier than it actually did. But then again, with comments such as these, maybe it was always just a matter of time anyway.

Michael Jordan’s Hanes commercial was hilarious enough by itself

The mustache aside, the Hanes commercial in question was quite funny. In it, Michael Jordan can be seen seated on an airplane, where a fellow passenger decides to approach him and provide “constructive criticism”, much like Sir Charles Barkley. The passenger claims that every one of MJ’s advertisements involves someone showing him their underwear, after which he proceeds to do the same.

Quite an interesting advertisement. And fortunately, one that was not deterred by Jordan’s interesting choice of facial hair. Still, it’s hard to say if Jordan ever decided to sport the look again.

