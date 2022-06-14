Basketball

“Michael Jordan hitting Scottie Pippen with the no-look, behind-the-back pass is the coldest thing ever”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old clip of MJ dishing a beautiful pass to his Bulls teammate goes viral

“Michael Jordan hitting Scottie Pippen with the no-look, behind-the-back pass is the coldest thing ever”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old clip of MJ dishing a beautiful pass to his Bulls teammate goes viral
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"You can never tell me nothing bad about John Cena" - Brodus Clay recalls how John Cena faked a bathroom break to give him his Wrestlemania Moment
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan hitting Scottie Pippen with the no-look, behind-the-back pass is the coldest thing ever”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old clip of MJ dishing a beautiful pass to his Bulls teammate goes viral
“Michael Jordan hitting Scottie Pippen with the no-look, behind-the-back pass is the coldest thing ever”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old clip of MJ dishing a beautiful pass to his Bulls teammate goes viral

An old clip of Michael Jordan dishing out a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Scottie Pippen…