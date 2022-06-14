“Michael Jordan hitting Scottie Pippen with the no-look, behind-the-back pass is the coldest thing ever”: NBA Twitter reacts as an old clip of MJ dishing a beautiful pass to his Bulls teammate goes viral

An old clip of Michael Jordan dishing out a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Scottie Pippen goes viral on social media.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are arguably one of the greatest duos in NBA history. The Chicago Bulls pair shared the same locker room for slightly more than a decade (1987-1993, 1994-1998) and managed to lead the franchise to 6 championships in 8 years.

During their playing day, the Jordan-Pippen pairing was as overpowered as it could get, with the two dominating the league on a nightly basis.

Now, both the superstars assisted each other on numerous made buckets throughout the course of their careers. The video of one such assist has recently gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Isiah Thomas takes another dig at Michael Jordan while trying to establish he was underrated

During the fastbreak of one of their clashes against the New York Knicks, “His Airness” dished a beautiful no-look, behind-the-back pass to Pip, who went on to convert the layup.

NBA Twitter reacts to a famous Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen play

As soon as the play went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

🐐 and it ain’t even close — illadelph80 (@illadelph1980) June 14, 2022

scottie didn’t have to move his hand to catch it. — Quimba (@mrquimba) June 14, 2022

This play was even more amazing because Scottie looked like he was expecting the pass. — Southern Highlander NC 💉 (@nikwasi) June 14, 2022

Jordan and Pippen were Bad asses! ❤️ good times, good times! — Jennifer Bell #Knowledg’sLimitdImaginationsEndless (@jennie0501) June 14, 2022

Pippen and Jordan had one of the most exciting highlight reels of all time. And certainly, this play does feature on that mixtape.

Also Read: How Phil Jackson got Michael Jordan to buy into Tex Winter’s ‘Triangle’ and share the spotlight with his Bulls teammates