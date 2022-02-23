“Michael Jordan is just using you; he doesn’t know anything other than basketball!”: Tiger Woods was sternly advised not to associate himself with the Bulls legend

Tiger Woods was told during his formative years not to associate himself with Michael Jordan as they believed Jordan was using Woods.

Michael Jordan may have been the greatest basketball player in the history of the game but as time goes by, NBA fans may be inclined to believe it wasn’t his favorite sport. He had even lost his passion for the game during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, merely 8 years into his accolade-filled career in the league.

Of course, Jordan would continue playing basketball after a brief hiatus from 1993 to 1995, winning himself and the Chicago Bulls 6 titles in 8 seasons. Parallel to him taking to NBA hardwood every other night, Michael Jordan would also indulge in the game of golf.

‘His Airness’ is even quoted as saying he believes golf to be the most difficult sport in the world. His love for the game began during his college days as a UNC Tar Heel where he would drive the golf cart around.

He would soon pick up the golf clubs to try out a few shots himself. Soon enough, the 5x MVP was betting on himself like a seasoned veteran.

Michael Jordan was proposed to be a bad influence on Tiger Woods.

Being as iconic ad Michael Jordan was, him mingling with the best of the best was no surprise. So, with Tiger Woods coming into his own during the mid to late 90s, and turning pro in 1996 at the ripe age of 20, naturally, the Bulls legend began to hang out with the budding superstar.

Their friendship however, didn’t sit well with Woods’ lawyer at the time, John Merchant. According to the biography titled ‘Tiger Woods’, this is what Merchant had to say about Jordan:

“Michael can play basketball as well as anyone who’s ever played the game there isn’t anything else that Michael is good at doing. Nothing! And he’s had too many years of being out in the public. So, he’s going to try to use you.”

Some of Jordan’s habits were rubbing off on the young prodigy. One such example is the Bulls superstar’s unwillingness to tip.

“Everybody was scared of Michael Jordan. And Tiger learned from him. PGA Tour representatives were often quietly leaving $100 tips on Tiger’s behalf with locker room attendants at Tour stops to keep his parsimonious ways out of the press.”