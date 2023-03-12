“Michael Jordan is the GOAT”: When 20-Year-Old Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Was Schooled by 50-Year-Old MJ in 1v1 Battle

When Michael Jordan warned us that perhaps he might make a comeback even after his Hall of Fame induction, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist wasn’t taking notes.

There isn’t much we can say about MJ that hasn’t already been repeated on countless occasions. He did, after all, set the bar for sporting excellence higher than everybody else.

Through 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, he played at such a high level that he was universally considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Many consider him to be the greatest team sport athlete of all time as well, with good reason.

A part of the reason why Jordan was so successful was his insane competitive drive. He would let any and every circumstance fuel and motivate himself toward gaining success.

Will Smith once revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that MJ competes even at drinking water. Given his obsession with perfection and winning, this story 10 years after his retirement illustrates it perfectly.

Michael Jordan beat Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 1v1 in Bobcats practice

MJ had taken over the Charlotte Bobcats as the majority owner in the year 2010. The billionaire had long since stopped working out after retirement, but the arrival of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist after a disastrous 2011-12 campaign raised his hopes for a bit.

He began taking overseeing practice sessions as he once used to with the Wizards. It was before the 2013 All-Star break that the no. 2 pick challenged His Airness to a 1v1. Jordan obliged, and he took the opportunity to demonstrate his skill level at 50 years of age.

Kidd-Gilchrist, who was about to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge, was interviewed about this game. He revealed that Jordan had beaten him squarely.

“It was hard for me. I lost. He’s the greatest man that ever played the game. Yeah, he’s good.”

Does MJ still play basketball?

While he was initially quite hands-on in his involvement with the teams he owned, Jordan has taken a backseat over the years. He’s now over 60 years of age, and going through NBA drills is probably not in his alley any more.

However, all it takes to get him onto the court is probably one well-phrased challenge. This is a man who will look to always win, after all.