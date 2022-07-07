Michael Jordan is the only man who could stare down Barack Obama and it is hilarious!

President Barack Obama honors Michael Jordan with the highest individual distinction the United States can bestow on its citizens.

Barack Obama enjoys basketball and is a great admirer of the Chicago Bulls. The former President of the United States has a special affection for Chicago, where he grew up.

During his youth, a young Michael Jordan burst onto the stage in Chicago. Everyone in the city wanted to see the young phenom play his rookie year, and the stadium went from being two-thirds empty to selling out every game.

A young Barack Obama was also in the city at the time. He had just graduated from Columbia University and had relocated to Chicago to work with the Developing Communities Project.

“When Michael first came to town, I didn’t have the money to buy tickets to a Bulls game, even the cheap ones back then,” the former president recalled. “I was completely broke.”

Obama is a huge fan of his Airness and considers him to be the greatest player of all time. During his tenure, the president honored the league’s greatest player with the presidential medal.

Michael Jordan looks calmly into the eyes of the former president of the US while receiving a medal

Former President Barack Obama considers Michael Jordan to be the greatest NBA player of all time. Obama told Complex Magazine that in his prime, Jordan “was a sight to behold!”

He also admits to having a partiality as a result of growing up in Chicago and seeing Jordan play.

Michael Jordan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. The Bulls legend joined Vin Scully, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and other American icons at the White House event with President Obama.

Jordan was one of 21 winners of The Medal of freedom, which is considered the greatest civilian award that the United States may bestow on its people.

As he is receiving the Medal, he does something hilarious. In typical MJ fashion, he looks down on Barack and tries to see if he is taller than him, as his honor roll is announced.

Jordan is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Being honored by the president of the United States, who is a fan, attests to his Airness’s magnificence.

