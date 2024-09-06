mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Isn’t Ready to “Relinquish His Seat” Over the Jordan Brand, Says Daughter Jasmine Jordan

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Michael Jordan Isn't Ready to "Relinquish His Seat" Over the Jordan Brand, Says Daughter Jasmine Jordan

Michael Jordan. Credits: Imagn Images

Michael Jordan has always preferred being in control. Be it on the court with 10 seconds left or in the world of business when talking about his Jordan brand. The Chicago Bulls legend managed to turn himself into a brand while he was still playing in the NBA. So, it’s definitely not going to be an easy task to ask him to take a step back from the company, or at least that’s what his daughter says.

Jasmine Jordan made an appearance on the radio show, On The Record with Rick Horrow. She gave an insight into what would happen to her father’s brand after his demise.

“At the end of the day, the Jordan brand stands for so many elements and that goes beyond him and we have the athletes continue to carry the torch of greatness and success. And it’s all about when the time comes, you owning it.”

MJ’s Jordan brand is a subsidiary of Nike. And even though the sports merchandise giant owns the brand, Jasmine feels that the family will be in control of the brand if her father passes away.

She also went on to add, “I know he’s not going to relinquish his seat anytime soon, nor do I want him to. But the goal is, at some point, the family continues to run it and manage it alongside Nike and do a great job doing it.”

Jordan became an icon during his time in the league and managed to turn that icon into a Billion-Dollar business. So when host Rick Horrow asked Jasmine if she ever offered her father any advice, the 31-year-old simply refused.

Jasmine did mention that she gets to give her two cents but at the end of the day, her father decides to make the final call. According to her, the Bulls legend is a strong believer in the ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ rule.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer was the one who built the empire while learning the tools of the business side of things to reach the top. So, Jordan’s daughter has faith in her father’s business decisions and is happy with him being in control over the biggest decisions regarding one of the most iconic brands in pop culture and sports history.

