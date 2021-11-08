Is Tobias Harris playing tonight vs New York Knicks? Philadelphia 76ers release Covid-19 report for ailing forward ahead of marquee clash

Tobias Harris remains out for the Sixers clash against the Knicks due to NBA’s health and safety protocols for Covid-19.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and will probably be missing 3 more games after the Knicks match.

Harris could be back early if he tests positive twice in between, otherwise, he’ll be staying out for 10 days and might play against the Pacers on 14th next week.

The 6’7 forward has already missed the Sixers’ last four games as he tested positive just before the Portland match.

Sixers though have not struggled in the absence of their star forward and have won all of those four matches. Two of them were against red hot Bulls who just have lost 3 games in total.

The Sixers are light on the frontcourt in the absence of Tobias Harris

Although the Sixers are showing a lot of hustle with Ben Simmons sitting out, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle out due to COVID protocols, and Danny Green’s hamstring, they will need all of them back as early as possible.

#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 7, 2021

In their 105-114 win against the Bulls, Philly played with just 8 men. With their starting five having 3 guards.

Even with their full squad, the Sixers are short on the frontcourt this season as they did not do well this off-season. And with their 6’11 point guard not prepared to take the court anytime soon, they are in dire need of their third star Harris to play and perform consistently.

Harris has complemented Joel Embiid well this season, averaging 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

While Joel is not performing like last season’s MVP candidate he’s putting up good numbers averaging over 21, 9, and 4. Sixers need every bit of those points from their stars if they want to finish at the top or even the top half of the Eastern Conference.

