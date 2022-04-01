“Michael Jordan made me want to watch the game”: Kevin Durant recollects how the Bulls GOAT had a big influence on him growing up

Michael Jordan had a huge impact during his playing days. Kevin Durant was one of the many youngsters who was influenced by the GOAT.

People who saw Michael Jordan play ball during the early 1980s and the 1990s consider him a basketball god. Easily one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, the Bulls guard was a sporting icon who had a massive influence on the millions of fans he had worldwide.

Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ racked up a ridiculously long list of achievements. A few accolades in his resume include 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, among many others.

Off the court, Mike was quite the popular personality. Having an insanely huge fan following, Michael had several commercial deals and his own “Jordan” brand. It was no surprise why all youngsters wanted to grow up to be Like Mike.

“How Michael Jordan played made me feel a certain way”: Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was one of many kids to have been inspired by His Airness. In a recent appearance on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” episode, KD explained how the Hall-Of-Famer was a reason why he watched the games. The Slim Reaper said:

“Yeah, it was huge. His popularity was huge. You know, the shoes, the commercials, all that stuff was huge. But more so than anything, how he played made me feel a certain way – like, you know, made me want to watch the game.”

Michael Jordan is considered one of the best scorers in the history of basketball. Much like his inspiration, Durant is one of the most prolific scorers as well and is extremely deadly with the rock in his hand.

Hopefully, KD is able to inspire the next generation of athletes in a similar way that MJ influenced him.