“Michael Jordan never received attention from Korean directors”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James and ‘Squid Game’ director clash over criticism of the show’s ending

Replying to LeBron James and his criticism towards the show – “Squid Game”, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk stated he wouldn’t change his ending.

‘Squid Game’ is easily one of the most popular Netflix series in the world right now. With an incredible 8.2/10 IMDb rating, the Korean show has not only been streaming #1 on Netflix but has also been in people’s mouths ever since its release in September.

The NBA fraternity too has been talking about the Korean Drama. This past month, Seth Curry gave his views on the show, Kevin Durant decided to tweet out lyrics related to the show, and LeBron James decided to ruin the climax of the show for everyone as he openly discussed the ending with Anthony Davis during one of their postgame interviews.

While LeBron gave his two cents on the show’s ending, Hwang was rather happy with the way he ended the show. Dong-hyuk replied to Bron’s criticism:

“Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2?’ LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James is left in disbelief after getting a reply from “Squid Game” creator

As soon as LeBron James saw the show’s creator respond to his comments, he was left in disbelief. The Lakers’ star took it to Twitter:

This can’t be real right??!! I hope not 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IGbqEvFGud — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

And as soon as King James tweeted out his reactions, NBA Twitter went crazy.

Squid Game creator to LeBron: pic.twitter.com/XAiSiNIfSf — Hassan Hirsi (@TherealHassanO) October 26, 2021

squid game creator can’t come back from 3-1 in the finals tho 🐐🗣🐐 pic.twitter.com/lHjBRSrr3s — PokeGeek Roscoe (@PokeGeek6) October 26, 2021

There are always a few fans who bring up Michael Jordan and the GOAT debate, whenever anything related to LBJ is being discussed. This instance was no different.

Jordan never garnered attention from Korean directors 😂😂😂🐐 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) October 26, 2021

Goat debate over — YPC Slimee 💚 (@Ate4TheSumma) October 26, 2021

