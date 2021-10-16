“Squid Game was pretty regular, can’t believe it was hyped so much”: Seth Curry sparks a debate as he gives his take on Netflix’s recent-most popular series

Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry gives his opinions on Netflix’s recent trending Korean series – ‘Squid Game’.

‘Squid Game’ is easily one of the most popular Netflix series in the world right now. With an incredible 8.2/10 IMDb rating, the Korean show has not only been streaming #1 on Netflix but has also been in people’s mouths ever since its release in September.

The NBA fraternity too has been talking about the Korean Drama. This past week, LeBron James decided to ruin the climax of the show for everyone as he openly discussed the ending with Anthony Davis during one of their postgame interviews.

And more recently Philly sharpshooter Seth Curry gave his two cents on the hype of the show.

Seth Curry sparks a debate after his recent comments on Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Putting himself in the “minority” of fans who couldn’t believe the Korean show’s hype, Seth found the show to be rather “regular”.

listen here.. i know i’m in the minority but I just finished squid games and it was regular degular.. I can’t believe y’all really hyped it like that smh! — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) October 15, 2021

And as soon as Curry gave out his opinions, he instantly sparked a debate.

If you watched the dubbed version, that was your mistake. Watching it the original language with subtitles is how it must be seen. You lose all the emotion being conveyed with dubbed. — Philly Sisyphus (@jfox873) October 16, 2021

Ending really had me scratching my head. I don’t think they got the reaction they were expecting with that specific reveal. Plus, why explain so much in the first season of a multiple season show. — ø (@JarJarjinkys) October 16, 2021

I’m disappointed, Seth. I expected better of you. — Joel Embiid’s OTHER Child (@EmbiidJr) October 15, 2021

Huge shocker. Who would’ve thunk such an obvious critique of the wealthy wouldn’t quite resonate with a millionaire??? — Milly🎲 (@Hoodie_Milly) October 16, 2021

We all knew Seth Curry the incredible shooter. However, are now introduced to Seth Curry the movie critique.