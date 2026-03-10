“Michael Jordan on Steroids”: Reggie Miller Explains Why Kobe Bryant Ranks Above LeBron James

The GOAT discussion in the NBA could involve many players, but usually only three men are in the running for the number one spot: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. The rankings among them differ, of course, with the latest person to make a bold claim for his choice being Reggie Miller.

There are obvious reasons to make a case for each. Jordan was undefeated in the Finals. Bryant perfected his game and grinded out rings in two different decades. And James? He is 41 and still playing at a high level in pursuit of his fifth NBA title.

Miller, in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, made a point involving Bryant and James. Jordan, a player who defined his era, was No. 1 without a doubt. But Miller struggled to place James ahead of Bryant on his list.

“I think we get caught up when we talk about the GOAT situation and the GOAT debate. To me, the best player of the three is MJ,” Miller stated. “Kobe is a clone and a better version. He’s Mike on steroids. Better jump shooter. To me, the fundamentals were better because he perfected them to be like the master.”

Bryant has been compared with Jordan many times throughout his career. They were both seen as players with killer mentalities, something James, according to many, lacked.

That said, Miller also looked at the debate from a career perspective. “If you’re talking about careers, the best career out of all three of those in my opinion, is LeBron because of the longevity and what he has done. Eight straight Finals,” claimed the Pacers legend.

A strong point as well. MJ and Kobe would have loved to have been in the physical condition James was. “If we’re going stat-for-stat player, to me, MJ, Kobe, and then LeBron,” added Miller. “I got tattoo’d by MJ. I got tattoo’d by Kobe. At a high level, facing Kobe in the Finals. So there is a body of work between Kobe and I that I have a sample size against.”

To be honest, there will never be a right answer. Someone from the 80s would argue that Magic Johnson is better than all the candidates on this list or that Steph Curry deserves just as much credit. Basketball is such a skill-based game that people forget how important the team aspect is.

But the real question is who will emerge over the next two decades as a frontrunner to be in the conversation. Jokic could be there if he manages to secure a few more rings. SGA has the stats and a ring, but can he string it together over a few seasons? I guess we will just have to wait and see.