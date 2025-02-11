Michael Jordan Once Dropped $2 Million on a One-Of-A-Kind Electric Hypercar

Michael Jordan, who made his fame on the basketball floor, has a huge love for motor vehicles. Today, he is the proud co-owner of a NASCAR team and boasts one of the most expansive and diverse car collections of any former athlete. Jordan has a lot of special ones, but perhaps none more out of this world than the one he bought last year.

Advertisement

In October 2024, MJ splashed out $2 million on a one-of-a-kind Italian sports car, the Pininfarina Battista Targamerica. The price tag doesn’t make the car unique in His Airness’s collection; it’s the specs.

The Pininfarina boasts an astounding 1,900 horsepower and 2,340Nm of torque from a four-motor all-electric powertrain. On top of that, it’s a one-off design from the Italian manufacturers, meaning MJ has the only model in the world.

The car was first unveiled to the public in August, at a roadshow in Monterey, California. The car has been customized to fit Jordan’s tastes. Knowing his love for fine cigars, the manufacturers nestled an aluminum cigar holder and humidor between the front seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automobili Pininfarina (@automobilipininfarinaofficial)

Jordan’s taste in cars is exemplary, but this $2 million hypercar is not the crown jewel in his collection. That title belongs to the $3.5 million beauty he bought in 2023 that boasts a top speed of 300 mph.

Michael Jordan’s Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

After retirement, MJ has had a lot of time to tend to his other hobbies. He dabbled in NBA ownership, as everyone knows, and was a part-time owner of the Hornets. He is still very active with his Jordan brand’s expansion, and most importantly, he has more time for his love for cars.

Last August, Jordan got the chance to be one of just 30 people in the world to get their hands on a Hennessey Venom Roadster. The car is touted to be “the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible,” and it makes all the sense in the world that Jordan wanted one.

The image posted on Instagram doesn’t show much of the Venom F5 Roadster, which debuted in 2022, but from what can be seen, it has a glossy carbon-fiber body detailed with yellow pinstripes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Hennessey (@john_hennessey_texas)

To caption the photo of company CEO John Hennessey with Jordan and his new ride outside the Hall of Famer’s private golf club in Florida, Grove XXIII, the Hennessey Performance account wrote,