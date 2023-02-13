“Michael Jordan Palmed Mary J Blige’s Behind”: 50 Cents Once Gave His 2 Cents On Bulls Legend’s Frisky Encounter

Michael Jordan has had quite a few relationships with women in his life. He met his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, when he was still a rookie/sophomore in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls and would be go on to marry her and have three children with her: Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine.

However, during their marriage, Jordan would reportedly indulge in a litany of extramarital relationships. Juanita would find this out after she had hired a private investigator to tail him from city to city. She would file for divorce twice and in late 2006, it had become official that the ‘GOAT’ was once again single.

His life as a single man wouldn’t last all too long however as he would chance upon his second wife-to-be (Yvette Prieto) a couple years down the line at a club in Florida. He would soon marry her in 2013 and have twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel.

Also read: “Turning Into Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless Compares Patrick Mahomes’ Tongue Antics to Bulls Legend After Chiefs’ Clutch Win Over Eagles

50 Cent on Michael Jordan and Mary J Blige’s flirtatious encounter

Michael Jordan, being the greatest basketball player to have ever lived, was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team last season. While at the event, he did some questionable things, everything from caressing Stephen Curry’s head to placing his hand on Mary J Blige’s backside while hugging her.

Michael Jordan and Mary J. Blige in Cleveland,Ohio at the #nbaallstargame pic.twitter.com/o7TieKPi4i — Geedy 🅿️ (@Geedy_P) February 22, 2022

Mind you, Jordan is still very much married and from the angle that was scene in the video of MJ and MJB hugging each other, it’s very evident that the 6x NBA champ’s hand goes a bit further down south that what is recommended.

50 Cent, being the pseudo-comedian that he is, took to his Instagram to post a screengrab of the moment and call out MJ for the frisky encounter. “MJ and MJB, he palmed the ball LOL,” said 50 on Instagram while posting a Denzel Washington reaction pic along with it. He’s since deleted the post.

Has Michael Jordan addressed this moment since?

Michael Jordan nor his camp have spoken out about this moment and given just how much time has passed between then and now, it’s safe to say that no information will ever come out from it.

At the end of the day, MJ is in a happy marriage to the Cuban model and this moment was perhaps blown well out of proportion by fans online. On the other hand, 50 Cent commenting on this as publicly as he did does raise questions about what truly was going on here.

Also read: John Havlicek vs Michael Jordan: How Does Celtics Legend Match Up To His Airness?