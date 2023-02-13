“Turning Into Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless Compares Patrick Mahomes’ Tongue Antics to Bulls Legend After Chiefs’ Clutch Win Over Eagles

The Super Bowl LVII has reached its thrilling conclusion. Patrick Mahomes has led his team to the title once again and added the second chip to his prolific career. And although the Chiefs won the championship, the Super Bowl game was anything but easy.

The Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, were extraordinary and led the Chiefs at the end of the third quarter. Mahomes had limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury. Going into half-time, fans thought it was pretty much over for Kansas City. With Mahomes seemingly injured, Jalen Hurts and co. definitely looked stronger.

However, Mahomes returned with vengeance. As per Skip Bayless, the way he outperformed the Eagles and stuck out his tongue, made him look like prime Michael Jordan.

Skip Bayless compares Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and his signature tongue-sticking-out mode were fearsome for opponents and adrenaline-raising for fans. Once he had that tongue out, it meant he was in zone mere mortals couldn’t reach. His extreme focus and will were amplified as soon as the tongue came out.

It seems Patrick Mahomes has taken a leaf out of that book and Skip Bayless couldn’t help but notice that. Bayless took to his Twitter to draw the comparisons after Mahomes returned and began to dominate.

Bayless: “I guess Mahomes is turning into Michael Jordan. Now he’s even got the tongue hanging out as he throws. Of course, that can be dangerous.”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2023

To be fair, for once, Bayless has made an understandable comparison. Seeing Mahomes lead the Chiefs to victory with histongue sticking out was awfully similar to Michael Jordan doing the same during his Bulls days.

