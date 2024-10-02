Michael Jordan Ran A 40-yard Dash In Just 4.39 Seconds By Strictly Following Legendary Coach’s Advice In 1983

After retiring from his legendary basketball career, Michael Jordan has frequently expressed gratitude to people who supported his journey. High on that list is Jordan’s head coach at North Carolina, Dean Smith.

Advertisement

Smith drew up the play that led to Mike’s iconic game-winner in the 1982 national championship game. More importantly, though, he didn’t let the shot get to Jordan’s head, pushing the freshman to return in even better form for his sophomore season.

“Dean always said the biggest improvement that guys make is between their freshman and sophomore years,” Art Chansky wrote in ‘Michael Jordan: The Life’. “He always told them after a year of basketball what they have to work on. If they go back and work on it, they get it because they’ve played a year of college basketball… Michael came back, and it was like, ‘Whoa. Holy sh*t.'”

Thanks to the tutelage of Dean, MJ improved in nearly every statistical category during his second year at UNC. He couldn’t lead the team to back-to-back championships like he would in Chicago. But he achieved something substantial in his own right by proving to be one of the best athletes in the country.

By following Smith’s advice about the off-season, MJ returned for his sophomore season in the best shape of his life. “He was bigger, stronger, faster. His time in the forty-yard dash had fallen to 4.39 seconds, almost two-tenths of a second faster than his freshman year.

The fastest forty-yard dash in NBA history belongs to Derrick Rose, who did it in just 4.18 seconds. But Jordan was several pounds bigger and several inches taller. At his size, MJ’s dash numbers would have even raised his stock as a pro footballer. After all, his time was even quicker than three-time Superbowl winner, Jerry Rice, who recorded a 4.58-second forty-yard dash in 1985.

In fact, Jordan’s number even beats modern NFL pros like Patrick Mahomes (4.8 seconds), Davante Adams (4.56 seconds) and Stefon Diggs (4.43 seconds). But of course, the Black Cat didn’t go the pro football route. He kept his feet on the hardwood and outran nearly all of his opposition.

How Jordan used his speed to torch the NBA

By the time His Airness won his first NBA championship, Jordan had put on over 20 pounds of muscle. But in his early days, MJ was a wiry, quick guard who could get from the three-point line to the basket with just one dribble.

His incredible footwork allowed him to shake defenders up, while he utilized his unreal speed to blow by them in an instant. Mike was too big and athletic for smaller guards and too shifty, and quick for stronger wings. This combination is what made him an unstoppable scorer.

Of course, as he ran into the Bad Boy Pistons over the years, MJ learned to rely more on his strength. However, the Jordan rules would never be implemented in Detroit if any one defender could contain Mike’s first step.

He always had the skill of being a great basketball player. But being surrounded by winning mentalities like Dean Smith’s helped MJ push himself to be the best.