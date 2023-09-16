“Even Ayesha Is Into It Now”: Stephen Curry, With $50,000,000 Goal In His Sights, Claims His Wife Is Now Also Learning Golf

Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest, shooters to ever grace the hardwood. But during the off-season, it’s only golf that’s on the point guard’s mind. Steph has been playing golf since he was a kid, and almost two decades later, Chef Curry is showing everyone why he might be good enough to even go pro. But the Warrior’s guard is not the only one in the family who seems to have fallen in love with the sport. Even Ayesha Curry, Stephen’s wife, seems to be having a great time on the course.

The couple were recently guests on the CBS morning show. While on the show, No.30 was asked about his love for golf and what seems like an endless reel of golf highlights from the NBA superstar. While talking on the matter, Curry even talked about how his wife was also getting into the sport. The 6’3 guard even went on to talk about the foundation he started with Ayesha, called Eat.Play.Learn. The foundation, which functions in Oakland, focuses on providing funding to public schools in the area so that children can have proper access to basic facilities.

Stephen Curry talks about Golf and the Eat.Play.Learn foundation

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were recently guests on the CBS Morning Show. During the show, the couple was interviewed about a variety of topics, from basketball to cooking. While on the topic of golf, Steph said: ” All you get to see is the highlights. You won’t get to see the lowlights. But it’s cool to raise awareness around the sport I love. Even Ayesha’s into it now. Even she is as obsessed with it as I am“.

Stephen Curry even recently made history when he won the American Century Championship. The ACC event was one where over 93 competitors, including 19 active athletes (NBA, NFL, NHL, WWE) and 17 Hall of Famers, were playing 54 holes of golf. The Warriors star won the event for the first time in his 10-year tenure while also becoming the second NBA player and first-ever African American to win the event in its history.

But winning NBA Championships, writing New York Bestselling books, and winning Golf tournaments isn’t enough for the couple.

The Curry’s have even found time to launch their foundation, the Eat. Play. Learn Foundation. The foundation focuses on raising money for public schools in the Oakland area so that children can be provided with better facilities to learn and grow. The couple also set a goal of raising $50,000,000 for the cause.

Stephen Curry lists down similarities between Golf and Basketball in a recent interview

Mr. Curry isn’t the only NBA superstar to have a deep love for the game of golf. Basketball great Michael Jordan is known to be a gold fanatic. During the 2021 Ryder Cup, Jordan and Steph sat down for an interview, where his “Airness” while talking about golf said, “It is the hardest game in the world.” Steph even agreed with Michael’s analysis.

During a recent press conference at the American Century Championship tournament, Steph Curry reiterated Jordan’s point while talking about what lesson transferred well from golf to basketball. The 4x NBA champion said, “The next shot mentality is huge. You gotta have a short memory in both basketball court and golf,” Curry also said. “You’d have to have a bit of amnesia out there.”