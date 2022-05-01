“Michael Jordan said he doesn’t want me on ‘Dream Team’ but Scottie Pippen?!”: When Isiah Thomas mocked the Bulls legend on national TV

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took issue with Scottie Pippen’s comments about not wanting him on the Dream Team, mocking the Bulls legend on national TV.

Isiah Thomas is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards of all time. As such, he was more than surprised when he failed to make the 1992 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball team, better known as the ‘Dream Team’. A team that included the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

Another important figure on that team was Scottie Pippen. Hall of Famers like Reggie Miller, Dominique Wilkens and IT himself were snubbed in favor of the Bull’s legend.

In fact, he said that he personally did not want Isiah Thomas on the team. A quote that the two-time NBA Champion took personally, going so far as to mock Scottie Pippen on national television six years ago on an episode of NBA Open Court.

He stated that while he would have been fine with legends like Michael Jordan and Larry Bird saying they did not want him, he took exception too Scottie Pippen saying it.

Years later, it was made known MJ too did not want IT on the ‘Dream Team’. He revealed that he did not want Thomas on the team, simply because he did not like him.

Isiah Thomas believed it was wrong that Shaq wasn’t on the Dream Team

The Dream Team had a number of major exclusions. This included Shaquille O’Neal in the five spot, an exclusion that Isiah Thomas could not believe. He said that it is ‘just wrong’ that he and Shaq were not included in the team.

Shaq himself echoed this statement and even went so far as to make a bold claim. He claimed that the second Dream Team was much better than the first. Something that is certainly debatable.

Dream team 2 best dream team ever big_hoops_highlights’s video https://t.co/Cus1XnxJOz — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) September 8, 2016

Shaquille O’Neal was a part of ‘Dream Team-2’, which went on to win the 1994 World Basketball Championships. The team included Reggie Miller, Alonzo Mourning, and Shaun Kemp. Unfortunately, Isiah Thomas had already announced his retirement.

Both Shaq and Isiah Thomas made some bold statements. However, the NBA world is surely divided when it comes to agreeing with them.