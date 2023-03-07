Ja Morant Girlfriend Right Now: Who Is KK Dixon And What Does She Do?

Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) holds his daughter, Kaari Morant, as he is interviewed after defeating the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has enjoyed an incredible amount of success on NBA hardwood. The Murray State alum was picked number 2 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 Draft and in less than 4 years, has signed a contract worth up to $231 million and become a Nike signature athlete.

Prior to making it to the league however, Morant would meet the woman who he currently shares a daughter with. While at Murray State as freshmen, Morant and KK Dixon would chance upon one another and start dating.

Dixon was born to parents, Christal and DeShannon Dixon in Antoine, Arkansas. Basketball runs in the Dixon family genes as her older brother, Tyrik, plays basketball for the Missouri Bears.

Does Ja Morant Have Kids?

Ja Morant has one daughter that he had with his ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon. Kaari Jaidyn Morant. She was born in August of 2019. Morant would actually go on to miss his daughter’s first birthday because of the Memphis Grizzlies being in the NBA Bubble at the time in 2020.

In the 3 and half years that Kaari has been around, she’s become quite the celebrity in NBA circles. Similar to Deuce Tatum, she is on NBA hardwood to cheer on her father for Grizzlies games and on days she isn’t, she’s at home watching the game live.

Her antics on the floor, whether it be adorable mannerisms, her rooting for her dad, or her hitting the griddy, it’s safe to say that she’ll find her way onto social media in a viral clip.

How Did Ja Morant and KK Dixon Meet?

Ja Morant played at Murray State for his freshman and his sophomore seasons before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2019. Dixon would be at Frisk University where she would play both basketball and volleyball.

Ja met KK Dixon while he was still a freshman in 2017 and would start dating her that same year. It would be a year later in 2018 when they made their relationship public. In 2019, the two would have their first and only child together. Shortly afterwards, they’d break up but agree to co-parent Kaari.

Dixon is an entrepreneur by trade as she’s the CEO and Founder of ‘Dixon Brands LLC’. She’s also an author who has a coloring book titled ‘Kaari and Kree’s Ultimate Coloring and Activity Book.’

