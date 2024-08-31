“Michael Jordan to Dennis Rodman”: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Comparison Prompts Joe Budden to Bring Up 90s Example

The Caitlin Clark versus Angel Reese debate has become a widely discussed topic in the WNBA and it’s here to stay. Several distinguished personalities have shared their opinion on this debate as the Rookie of the Year frontrunners continue to tighten their grip on the league. Joe Budden was the latest celebrity to give his two cents on the topic. And his argument was controversial enough to warrant a bunch of disclaimers before he actually said it.

The retired rapper brought up the examples of Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman to show the disparity between Reese and Clark.

Despite the number of double-doubles that Reese is recording, Budden claimed that Clark is a significantly better player. He proceeded to double down on his take by explaining how Rodman wasn’t better than Jordan just because of his superior rebounding. Therefore, it’s not right to make a case for Reese on similar grounds.

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a lot better than Angel Reese…In no world did they ever compare Dennis Rodman rebounding a** with Jordan. They never did that. Nobody ever said Ben Wallace could give Michael Jordan a run for his money,” Budden said.

During the same podcast episode, the rapper did tip his hat to the Chicago Sky forward for her double-double record. But he also indicated that it is unfair to discount Clark’s game just because she is White.

Budden soon highlighted the shift in gears that Clark’s game has witnessed since the WNBA season resumed following the Olympics break.

“Hey, she grabbing all the boards in the world, the double-double princess, whatever she got… She (Caitlin Clark) has been on an absolute warpath since y’all left her off the Olympics… She is smoking you b- out there,” he added.

“They never compared Michael Jordan to Dennis Rodman rebounding ass”. That’s all that needs to be said in this conversation. https://t.co/Bx7KmN4sk5 — Ash (@returnofAJG) August 29, 2024

There is merit in Budden’s take. While Reese is recording multiple double-doubles, her performance isn’t translating to the Sky’s success. Since the WNBA mid-season break concluded, Reese has averaged 12.1 points and 16.1 rebounds.

However, six out of the Sky’s last seven games have been losses.

On the other hand, the sharpshooting rookie has averaged 24 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, while leading the Fever to a solid 5-1 record.

While Reese has made the 2024 Rookie of the Year Race much closer than what everyone expected it to be, Clark’s impact on the Fever’s success has resulted in the team being on the verge of clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.