“I Will Buy You” – Kai Cenat Goes Ballistic on Joe Budden for Dissing Streamers

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently went off on Joe Budden for his hate-filled comments about the young generation of live streamers. For a little context, Kai Cenat is a massively popular live streamer and one of the richest online personalities as of the present. On the other hand, Joe Budden is a former rapper turned podcaster, who is famous for his controversial takes.

In one of his recent podcasts, Joe Budden spoke against Kai Cenat his for views on the Best Rap Album of the Year award at the Grammy’s. According to Kai, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” was a more deserving winner of the Grammy Award than Killer Mike’s “Michael”.

Surprisingly, Joe Budden was offended by the streamer’s opinion and soon went off to badmouth the entire industry. He claimed that live streamers were not noteworthy personalities and that he did not care about what they did or their opinions. Furthermore, he dragged in Adin David Ross’s 21 Savage stream claiming the streamer had overestimated his fame.

Kai Cenat responds to Joe Budden dissing him. “I will buy you” pic.twitter.com/T6J7Jv1F0F — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 9, 2024

Kai Cenat explained how he was just presenting his personal opinion about who should have been the winner of the Grammy Award. He further grew furious and asked Joe not to talk poorly about him and other streamers under any condition. Shouting, “Stop doing that bro, like we some known n**gas… I would buy you… Do you understand that, bro,” Kai Cenat claimed Joe had no right to question other people’s opinions about anything. He further added, “If I wanna voice my opinion, I’ma voice my opinion, a hundred percent bro.”

Kai Cenat joins Adin Ross in voicing against Joe Budden’s streamer point of view

Kai Cenat is not the first popular streamer to speak up against Joe Budden’s disses. Fellow livestreamer Adin Ross also shared his thoughts about the same, and called the podcaster “a Salty Old Man.” Adin stated he had to stop hating on him, Kai, and all other live streamers. He wanted Joe to show some respect and be nice like most other rappers. Furthermore, the Kick streamer claimed Joe had no room to speak because he and Kai Cenat were ten times richer than he ever would be.

Kai Cenat is the next big thing who brought a revolution in pop-culture streaming. He is popular enough to have contacts and collaborate with some top-tier personalities from the music and sports industry. Some of them include Nicki Minaj, Drake, LaMelo, Carmelo Anthony, and 50 Cent. Now that the Twitch streamer has joined Adin Ross, more voices are expected to be raised against Joe Budden.

