“Why Can’t You Be More Like Rick Ross or Snoop Dogg?” – Adin Ross Claims Joe Budden Does Nothing but Hates on the Newer Generation

Adin David Ross recently turned furious after watching a Joe Budden clip from his podcast. The Kick streamer called Joe out as he was not fond of the hate on the younger generation of live streamers. For a broader view of the situation, Joseph Anthony Budden II, popularly known as just Joe Budden is a former rapper. Recently, he has been up to running his series of podcasts named “The Joe Budden Podcast”, “Girl I Guess”, “Pull Up”, and a couple more.

Advertisement

But the worst point about these podcasts is that Joe shows controversy and hate. During Adin Ross’s recent livestream, the Face of Kick came across a Joe Budden podcast clip recommended by his fans. Just after viewing the initial few seconds, there was a huge change in Adin’s reaction.

Joe, when speaking about various popular streamers and live streaming in general, did not seem to like them. Neither did he acknowledge their success in this specific field. The podcaster stated, “Yo, you all little streaming n**gas don’t always run shit, shut the f*ck up.” The former rapper further claimed that he did not care about whatever streamers do. Adin Ross was displeased by Joe’s statements and was quick to defend his streamline of work.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1755475268850917403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kick streamer called him out as to why he does not respect or show love towards other people. Explaining his thoughts he stated, “Joe Budden, every single time I see you or I clip you it’s some hating sh*t bro… I don’t know what you do I can’t even name one Joe Budden song respectfully… Why can’t you be more like Rick Ross or Snoop Dogg? The OG’s that are cool as f*ck and just like respect and flowers and appreciation towards all the young m*therf*ckers and sh*t.”

Further on, the Face of Kick decided to show Joe his place by comparing their social and money status, and behavioral patterns. Adin added, “You have no room to talk, no room to speak… Me and Kai are ten times more richer than you will ever be and we are more humble than you and nicer than you. You are a salty old man.”

What is Adin Ross’s net worth?

Live streaming has always been the primary source of income for Adin Ross. After years of hard work on Twitch, he became a recognized Twitch partner earning hundreds and thousands per month. Although the streaming sensation was permabanned from the platform he had already earned millions. Thereafter, his majestic entry into Kick, started by receiving the biggest contract in the history of streaming. No official numbers were declared but it is estimated to be over $100 million while some speculate it to be around $200 million.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1749555719534223558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Other than that, Adin Ross is set to receive 20% of the revenue a promotional income from all new streamers he had scouted. According to update pages, his current yearly income is estimated to be around $125 million i.e. from various base salary, bonuses, Kick equity, and gambling wins. He owns three YouTube channels with a combined 5.5 million subscribers and millions of views. According to sources and after considering all assets, Adin Ross’s net worth as of 2024 is $47 million.