mobile app bar

Steph Curry Disappointed In Reporters For Negative Questions Amid Draymond Green-Steve Kerr ‘Tensions’

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors were supposed to celebrate an emphatic win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night, but post-game festivities were marred by the Draymond Green-Steve Kerr fiasco. The way the media reacted also upset their biggest star, Stephen Curry.

Green and Kerr appeared to have a heated discussion during a timeout, following which the forward went straight to the locker room. He did not play for the remaining 20 minutes of the game that the Warriors comfortably came out on top of.

The focus post-game should have been that win. At least that’s what Curry said in his press conference.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re up here, considering where we’ve been, two-game win streak and protecting our homecourt, that the vibes of the questions are a little bit more negative than they should be,” said Curry, who scored 26 points on the night.

The Warriors were on a three-game losing streak before beating the Phoenix Suns, and now the Magic, two days before they host Dallas for Christmas. These were much-needed wins to get the good “vibes” flowing through Chase center again. But the reporters seemed to be obsessed with how Green reacted to Kerr.

“I get why you’re asking them, but downstairs right now the DJ’s got a good playlist going. Guys are getting their work in, and we’re having a good time because we’re winning,” Curry added.

Neither Draymond nor Kerr revealed exactly what they argued about. But it likely was not anything too serious, especially considering the fact that Green has been indispensable to Kerr’s lineup for over a decade now.

Green, in his press conference, simply said, “Tempers spilled over and I just thought it was best that I get out of there.” A mature admission to him losing his cool, but vague.

Kerr admitted that it wasn’t him who asked Green to go back to the locker room. He did that on his own will. Green came back in the fourth quarter, but Kerr decided not to use him again for the rest of the game.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these