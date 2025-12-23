Steph Curry Disappointed In Reporters For Negative Questions Amid Draymond Green-Steve Kerr ‘Tensions’

The Golden State Warriors were supposed to celebrate an emphatic win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night, but post-game festivities were marred by the Draymond Green-Steve Kerr fiasco. The way the media reacted also upset their biggest star, Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

Green and Kerr appeared to have a heated discussion during a timeout, following which the forward went straight to the locker room. He did not play for the remaining 20 minutes of the game that the Warriors comfortably came out on top of.

The focus post-game should have been that win. At least that’s what Curry said in his press conference.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re up here, considering where we’ve been, two-game win streak and protecting our homecourt, that the vibes of the questions are a little bit more negative than they should be,” said Curry, who scored 26 points on the night.

The Warriors were on a three-game losing streak before beating the Phoenix Suns, and now the Magic, two days before they host Dallas for Christmas. These were much-needed wins to get the good “vibes” flowing through Chase center again. But the reporters seemed to be obsessed with how Green reacted to Kerr.

“I get why you’re asking them, but downstairs right now the DJ’s got a good playlist going. Guys are getting their work in, and we’re having a good time because we’re winning,” Curry added.

Steph Curry: “It’s unfortunate that we’re up here, considering where we’ve been, two-game win streak and protecting our homecourt, that the vibes of the questions are a little bit more negative than they should be. I get why you’re asking them, but downstairs right now the dj’s… pic.twitter.com/Z9lRteEX1M — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 23, 2025

Neither Draymond nor Kerr revealed exactly what they argued about. But it likely was not anything too serious, especially considering the fact that Green has been indispensable to Kerr’s lineup for over a decade now.

Green, in his press conference, simply said, “Tempers spilled over and I just thought it was best that I get out of there.” A mature admission to him losing his cool, but vague.

Kerr admitted that it wasn’t him who asked Green to go back to the locker room. He did that on his own will. Green came back in the fourth quarter, but Kerr decided not to use him again for the rest of the game.