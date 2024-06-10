Michael Jordan Warned 3x Super Bowl Champ A Lot Of Money Was Riding On Him

Apart from dominating the league and his opponents on the hardwood floor, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was an avid golfer too. Jordan was known to gamble now and then, throwing big money around on the golf course. But back in 2015, NFL’s Julian Edelman could meet Air Mike moments before the Super Bowl, only to find out that the six-time NBA champion had money riding on him.

Advertisement

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently made an appearance on the Games With Names podcast. While on the show, the three-time Super Bowl winner shared his first interaction with the Chicago Bulls icon.

Edelman narrated the story of how he ran into Michael Jordan and MLB icon, Derek Jeter while he was out with his family in a restaurant. Despite being with his family, Julian went on to introduce himself to the two legends from the world of sports.

“I went up and introduced myself, ‘Hi, Mr. Jeter. How’re you doing?’…And MJ was like, a little—kinda standoffish. Looking at me like, ‘Who’s this young—Who’s this little dude?’ So finally, at the end of everything, I dap him up and I go, ‘Mr. Jordan, nice to meet you.’”

Julian Edelman’s interaction with Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan was poles apart. While Jeter was happy to meet the NFL star, Jordan was a bit sequestered during all this. But as he was about to walk away after meeting the two ‘supposed’ GOATs, Edelman narrated what MJ said to him.

“And he goes, ‘Got a lot riding on you, you boys don’t f**k it up.’ That’s all he said to me.”

The Chicago Bulls legend may not have given Edelman the warmest welcome, but he did let Julian know that he had money riding on the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, which also indicated the confidence he had in them going into the big game.

Edelman and the boys did not let Michael Jordan down

Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks was one for the ages. Both teams led their divisions, and many said that the Seahawks were an equal match to the star-studded Patriots squad. Yet, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the favorites to win it all.

The game was fairly even in the first half. It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that the Seattle Seahawks had taken a 10-point lead. However, the Patriots retaliated by scoring 14 straight points to take a four-point lead.

While fans were on the edge of their seats to celebrate the New England Patriots being crowned as Super Bowl champions once again, it was the last play by the Seahawks that threatened the dynasty of the Patriots.

Seattle pulled off a play for the game-winning touchdown but came up short by exactly one yard. New England’s cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted the play at the 1-yard line and the Pats won their 4th ring, in one of the most tightly contested Super Bowls ever.