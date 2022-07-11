“Michael Jordan was a cold-blooded killer”: Skip Bayless weighs in on the feud between the Bulls legend and Isiah Thomas

Skip Bayless weighs in after Isaiah Thomas and Michael Jordan disagreed on the origin of their long-running feud.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas have been involved in one of the most heated feuds in NBA history. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons legends have nothing in common.

These two were passionate rivals, and it was always evident on the court. That desire to succeed and beat everyone else is most likely what ignited their feud. Both players have never seen eye to eye, as made evident.

👀 @SHAQ is pushing for what could be an all-time conversation between two of the best to do it at their positions. Michael Jordan and @IsiahThomas pic.twitter.com/N6bnx72Dp2 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) March 10, 2022

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe just got a piece of Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan’s continuing feud. It’s been going on for around 40 years, and Skip Bayless feels MJ isn’t a good man to sit down with IT and clear things out.

Michael Jordan Reveals The Origins Of His Beef With Isiah Thomashttps://t.co/vDDxa0lFda — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) July 7, 2022

The controversy arose in recent days when an Inquisitr story about the beginnings of rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas went viral.

The foundation, though, was MJ’s statements in a 1992 interview with Playboy magazine.

Also, read – Devin Booker calls out haters trying to tarnish Kobe Bryant’s legacy with ‘Jayson Tatum’ statement

Skip Bayless said Michael Jordan would never agree to resolve his rivalry with Isiah Thomas

Skip Bayless responded to the feud between the two Hall of Famers on the Undisputed show. He said that Jordan would never sit down with Thomas to work things out.

Jordan, according to Bayless, is not as polite as LeBron James. He also stated that his tenacity is what made him a “cold-blooded basketball killer,” and that he still is.

Thomas called out Michael Jordan on social media and reignited their feud. He recalled a story in which Michael Jordan revealed how he believed his rivalry with Thomas began at the 1985 All-Star Game.

Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game. https://t.co/B000xZ2VGO — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 7, 2022

The Detroit Pistons icon was having none of it and issued a strong message to MJ, ordering him to stop lying about this event and to provide his account of what transpired during that fateful game.

Michael Jordan is right. Isiah Thomas is wrong. Now on @undisputed

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 8, 2022

Everyone has something to say about it, and Skip Bayless is no exception. The seasoned pundit, who is one of the most prominent Michael Jordan loyalists, recently commented on their feud.

Bayless said that Jordan’s meeting with Thomas to make atonement is very improbable.

Also, read – Russell Westbrook trade rumors gain more traction as his Lakers #0 jersey gets included in 50% clearance sales