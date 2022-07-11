Russell Westbrook trade rumors gain more traction as his Lakers #0 jersey gets included in 50% clearance sales

Russell Westbrook may be nearing the end of his time with the Los Angeles Lakers as his jerseys go up on clearance sales

The 2021-22 NBA season wasn’t what the Los Angeles Lakers would’ve had in mind when they traded 3 key role players for Russell Westbrook. On draft night 2021, the Lakers formed a package of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to get Russ in return. They had hoped to form a Big 3 with Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

However, the Big 3 barely played 21 games together. Injuries and lack of chemistry sidetracked the Lakers’ season, and they finished with a 33-49 record. Unable to adjust to the new dynamics, Russ had a subpar season. Using this, people made him the scapegoat for the entire team failing to click.

There have been Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook rumors going around, but as of late, they had lost traction. However, something in a Nike outlet made people question the same.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook jerseys hitting clearance sales

Sports merchandise stores have their ways of knowing about trades and moves before others get to know about them. We saw it happen when Dwight Howard left the Lakers for the Rockets. Some fans spotted the Golden and Purple Russ jersey on clearance sale, and made this connection instantly.

yeah russ is definitely gone 😂 pic.twitter.com/JaYdlY1Nog — belal. 🇵🇸 (@itsbelal_a) July 11, 2022

NBA Twitter caught a whiff of the same, and couldn’t help but react to it.

I remember the Dwight jerseys being on sale like 3 days before he signed with the rockets so yeah it’s a sign Russ won’t be back — Ken 🍜 (@iBEkenny) July 11, 2022

damn his jersey still on sale?😭😭😭 https://t.co/0H1tcHAaJ8 — ʀɪᴍ ʜᴀʀᴅᴀᴡᴀʏ (@CaCestSwami) July 11, 2022

Lotta disrespect.. I can’t imagine players feeling comfortable to join the lakers knowing how quickly they’ll turn on them. https://t.co/9X6Gb0k1jp — MJW2495 (@Mikey041895) July 11, 2022

Usually when a athlete jersey goes on sale like this they’re getting traded or going to jail soon. https://t.co/Jc84WhpIYd — JohnnyBoy (@LiveFrmCarolina) July 11, 2022

A lot of Lakers fans are hoping this means their prayers were answered and they can get another PG in to play with LBJ instead. However, a jersey sale doesn’t mean the player is getting traded for sure. Maybe they’re just changing their digits, like how LeBron went from #23 to #6.