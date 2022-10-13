Michael Jordan Was More Likely to Score 40 Points Than Score Less Than 20, LeBron James is Embarassingly the Exact Opposite

NBA Fan uncovers massive fact about LeBron James and Michael Jordan, that may just put the GOAT debate to bed

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan feels like a debate older than time, and with good reason.

After all, it has already been going on for over a decade now. And that’s without considering the fact that there were already countless comparisons made between the two, ever since Bron got drafted in 2003.

To make a long story short, both players have been so downright brilliant during their respective careers, that neither can unanimously be voted as the GOAT.

But, as a fan on Twitter shared, the argument sure can be leaned a certain way with some pretty convincing facts.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant Told Me He’ll Come and Find Himself a Girl!”: Draymond Green Narrated How the Slim Reaper Was a NO-SHOW at His Wedding

Michael Jordan downright humiliates LeBron James in a certain statistic, as per fan on Twitter

Michael Jordan hardly needs yet another leg up on LeBron James in the GOAT conversation. As things stand, while the decision may not be unanimous, His Airness is still the popular winner.

Of course, there have been many in the King’s corner to defy that verdict. But after seeing this, we doubt all of them feel too strongly about the Lakers superstar.

Remember kids, Michael Jordan was more likely to score 40+ points than score less than 20 points. Lebron James is much more likely to score less than 20 points (235 games) than score 40+ points (69 games). In the playoffs, Lebron has 29 games of less than 20 points. MJ had 6. pic.twitter.com/Ir41zunCxs — AirJordans23 (@AirJordans2323) October 12, 2022

Frankly, this does look pretty bad, especially considering LeBron James has been the first option on every team he’s been on.

However, it must also be noted that LeBron James’s argument to be the GOAT isn’t that he’s a better scorer than Jordan. Instead, it’s more about James being a better all-around player than the Bulls legend, something that frankly, still stands.

To say it in easier words, it appears that hope is still alive for the 37-year-old.

What can we expect from LeBron James and the Lakers this season?

The memes about how dysfunctional the Lakers have been sure are funny. But, jokes aside, it is unlikely that this team turns out as bad as last season.

The team has finally addressed its defensive issues by adding role players who can get massive stops during key moments. And of course, on the other end of things, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James do seem to have started figuring out how to play together.

With all things considered, unless something catastrophic happens to the team, a top 5 seeded finish for the Purple and Gold is very much in the realm of possibility.

Also Read: Is Jordan Poole Injured? Did the Young Warriors Star Suffer Any Physical Blow After Draymond Green’s Punch?