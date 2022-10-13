Is Jordan Poole Injured? Did the Young Warriors Star Suffer Any Physical Blow After Draymond Green’s Punch?

Warriors’ Jordan Poole allegedly has forgiven Draymond Green after the incident that took place in training camp last week

The Golden State Warriors are five days away from receiving their rings. For the Warriors veterans Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, it’s their fourth ring in eight seasons. For Kevon Looney, it’s his third ring. However, for most of the cast, it’s their first.

Jordan Poole, who played a significant role in the playoff run, will wear his first ring on Tuesday before the game against the Lakers. After an amazing season and a great outing in Japan, Poole had quite the unexpected happen to him. During practice, Draymond Green charged at him and punched him.

This incident resulted in Draymond Green taking time away from the team and getting fined. However, the one question on everyone’s mind is: Was Jordan Poole injured?

Is Jordan Poole injured?

After the incident, it was reported that Jordan Poole was fine, and instead, he spent an hour extra getting more shots up.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

Jordan also played the first preseason game that took place after the altercation. In that game, Poole went off for 25 points against the Lakers in 3 quarters.

Sure, Poole not playing the preseason game against the Blazers might have raised some concerns. However, he was rested by Steve Kerr before the team has their final ‘dress rehersal’ against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2022

We will see the full might of the Warriors on display on Friday when they take on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

