Is Jordan Poole Injured? Did the Young Warriors Star Suffer Any Physical Blow After Draymond Green’s Punch?

Raahib Singh
|Thu Oct 13 2022

Warriors’ Jordan Poole allegedly has forgiven Draymond Green after the incident that took place in training camp last week

The Golden State Warriors are five days away from receiving their rings. For the Warriors veterans Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, it’s their fourth ring in eight seasons. For Kevon Looney, it’s his third ring. However, for most of the cast, it’s their first.

Jordan Poole, who played a significant role in the playoff run, will wear his first ring on Tuesday before the game against the Lakers. After an amazing season and a great outing in Japan, Poole had quite the unexpected happen to him. During practice, Draymond Green charged at him and punched him.

This incident resulted in Draymond Green taking time away from the team and getting fined. However, the one question on everyone’s mind is: Was Jordan Poole injured?

Is Jordan Poole injured?

After the incident, it was reported that Jordan Poole was fine, and instead, he spent an hour extra getting more shots up.

Jordan also played the first preseason game that took place after the altercation. In that game, Poole went off for 25 points against the Lakers in 3 quarters.

Sure, Poole not playing the preseason game against the Blazers might have raised some concerns. However, he was rested by Steve Kerr before the team has their final ‘dress rehersal’ against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

We will see the full might of the Warriors on display on Friday when they take on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

