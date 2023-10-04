“Michael Jordan Was on the Wizards!”: Former All-Star Compares LeBron James at 38 to 6x NBA Champ, Lists Expectations From Lakers Star

LeBron James has already defeated the narrative of being “old” and “washed” by averaging some staggering numbers during his late 30s. The entire basketball world is excited to witness LeBron James in action for a 21st campaign. While talking about the expectations from LBJ for the upcoming season, the former three-time All-Star decided to draw comparisons between the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and an almost 40-year-old Michael Jordan.

LeBron James suffered quite a few injuries over the course of the 2022-2023 campaign. The man missed out on 27 games but still managed to dominate whenever he took on the hardwood. At age 38, the King averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Despite being given merely a 0.3% chance to advance to the postseason, LBJ and co. defied all odds and made a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Gilbert Arenas draws parallels between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

During a recent episode of the Gilbert Arenas show, Agent Zero revealed his expectations from LeBron James in Year 21. Incorrectly stating that the 6ft 9” forward averaged 27.8 points last season, Arenas claimed that the King was to record at least 27 PPG this season. Bron averaged 28.9 points this past campaign. According to the calculations that Arenas used, he expects the four-time MVP to put up at least 28.2 points per game.

After learning that Anthony Davis was 30 years old, Arenas expected the Brow to suit up for 82 games in the season. Comparing AD to his soon-to-be 39-year-old teammate, Arenas pleaded with the former Kentucky Wildcat to not take any unnecessary days off.

“I wish I was LeBron right now. I would start saying ‘hey man, compare me to Michael Jordan right now. When we was at the same age, was he putting up 27 a game? Nah, he(Michael Jordan) was on the Wizards. But he wasn’t doing what I’m doing right now. Jordan looked like he was old on the Wizards, I look like I’m still 21.’ That’d be my drop the mic in the end.”

Soon after, Arenas compared LeBron to a 38-year-old Michael Jordan. The 2003 Most Improved Player implied that LBJ was dominating the NBA. In contrast, Jordan seemed significantly “old” playing for the Washington Wizards.

Comparison between LBJ and MJ at age 38

Michael Jordan was a formidable player during his peak. The man won numerous scoring titles, Championships, and MVPs consecutively. However, the repeated retirements that he kept taking from the game did have an adverse effect on his game.

Coming out of retirement for the second time, MJ suited up for the Wizards during his final two seasons. At age 38, Jordan lodged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Whereas, at 38, LeBron looked like an MVP candidate, recording better numbers than MJ (28.9/8.3/6.8) in each major stat.