Paul George ‘Bonds’ with Clippers Teammate KJ Martin Over ‘Underestimating’ Stephen Curry as a Defensive Assignment: “We Got Nothing for This”

Stephen Curry was drafted in 2009. However, he needed some time to adjust his fragile ankles before he really blossomed into a star. Having been drafted in 2010 himself, Paul George has been matched up with Curry on multiple occasions. Speaking about a game this past season, the now-Clippers star admitted he underestimated Steph heavily. Addressing this during a recent episode of ‘Podcast P‘, George hilariously explained how things only went from bad to worse for his team before the first quarter even ended.

Advertisement

Kenyon Martin Jr., better known as KJ Martin, has impressed the NBA as a whole. The 22-year-old forward displayed great effort on both ends of the court and shone even on a lottery-bound Houston Rockets side. The Rockets recently traded Martin to the Los Angeles Clippers, getting two future second-round picks in return. Now teammates, Martin and George bonded over their horrid encounters with Stephen Curry.

KJ Martin, his father Kenyon Martin, and Paul George discuss the exhausting game of Stephen Curry

As it turns out, Stephen Curry has given two generations of the Martin family nightmares with his game. During his appearance on ‘Podcast P with Paul George’, Kenyon Martin started off by talking about Stephen Curry’s bewildering game. Explaining how the Warriors star kept getting the better of him, he admitted that he was a fan by the end of their first matchup.

Advertisement

Adding onto Martin’s words, Paul George admitted that it was a “spectacle” to watch him play and do the things he does from the range he does it. He went back to the first time he matched up against Steph, talking about how confident he was about the ease of the task he was given. Speaking further on the topic, here is what George said, as seen in the tweet by Clutchpoints.

“He went off for 50 against us this season. But I thought I was going to lock him up that game…Whatever our game plan was, we was scratching that sh*t by the middle of the first quarter. Like ‘Alright, P (Paul George), you’re not going to guard him like this, you’re going to guard him like that now, because we got nothing for this.'”

KJ Martin then got his turn to speak about his Stephen Curry experience. Here is what he said.

“He gave us 42. We was in Houston and his first half was sh**ty. We’re like ‘Oh, he’s taking this night off’… He came out in the second half, had like 40. I’m like sh*t, we ain’t winning.:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1686512337237270528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Given how much of a household name Curry has become, it is admittedly a bit shocking there are still stories of him being underestimated by other NBA stars. However, given his talents, it is no surprise that both George and the two Martins found themselves outmatched completely. Curry is undoubtedly a force to reckon with on the hardwood, that you have to experience to believe.

George also spoke on the way Curry and Klay Thompson talk smack

On a different episode of Podcast P, Paul George got into how the Splash Brothers talk smack very uniquely. He explained that they refrain from doing so directly to the player. Instead, they usually say something subtle directly, before working the crowd after every big play they make. Here are his quotes on the matter.

“He’s[Steph] the chirp that make you think. His sh*t talking is what he does to the crowd. He’ll hit a shot and then turn around and look at the crowd and be like, ‘I’m Him’, or something. He won’t necessarily say something to you, and if he does, it’s like a quick jab.

Klay talk trash if you talk to him. Klay’s the same way, he’ll hit you with something subtle, make you think about it. The sh*t he did with D Book, four rings! What can I say to that?!”’

Talking trash directly to the opponent may be the traditional way to do it, however, there are few things worse than nearly 20,000 people in a closed arena gunning against you. To induce such an environment for the opponent is a craft in its own right.