“Michael Jordan was Split”: After Running $2M Venture to the Ground, Deloris and James Jordan Competed to take Control of Bulls Legend

The influence parents hold on their children is often understated while dissecting every aspect of their lives. Behavioral patterns, mental health, motivations – each aspect of an individual’s life is likely to have some connection to one’s parents.

In Michael Jordan‘s case, it would seem like the parental dynamic can be a case study on its own. The relationship shared by the basketball superstar and his parents has often been a topic of discussion. In many ways, it seemed to affect the course of his career and his public persona.

Deloris and James Jordan were key parts of the storylines surrounding Michael Jordan throughout his career. It wouldn’t even be farfetched to say that no other NBA superstar has had so many stories involving his parents go parallel with his own personal narratives over time.

Jordan’s success even prompted an “avalanche of contention” between his parents according to his own sister. And even Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing brain behind “Air Jordan”, vouched for the same. Clearly, the split wasn’t something kept as a secret within the Jordan household alone.

Vaccaro said that Michael Jordan was split between his parents from day one.

Vaccaro’s account of Jordan’s parents hints at a disturbing power dynamic that developed within the Jordan family. And Michael Jordan, the reason for the family’s success, was caught at a crossroads from day one.

Picking between one’s parents isn’t something any child looks forward to. Unfortunately, circumstances meant that MJ did have to, in various instances, at least according to the former Nike executive.

After attaining commercial success and household status with Air Jordan, the Nike deal even saw the Jordans get the rights to ‘Flight 23’, a physical outlet for sales. Dealing with the family in general, and particularly with ‘Flight 23’ revealed a lot to Vaccaro about the Jordans. After all, it was a venture valued at $2 million at the time. Roland Lazenby of the Jordans in his book Michael Jordan: The Life:

“You trusted Deloris Jordan,” Vaccaro explained. “She was an impeccably dressed, very educated woman, whereas James was crude in a way.”Still, they were in business with his son, and Nike officials soon found themselves dealing with the father, a task that Vaccaro disliked. James Jordan was known to drink, he said, and time would show that he was unreliable in business, as shaky as Deloris Jordan was solid. “Michael was split between his parents from day one,” Sonny Vaccaro explained. “I mean not to the public, but there was this contemptuous relationship.”

There clearly was a lot brewing in the background at the Jordan household. Each passing day seems to bring forth a new disturbing private detail regarding the family. Michael Jordan’s achievements appear even more exalted knowing they came despite such familial turmoil.

Michael Jordan’s success brought forth an avalanche of contention between Deloris and James Jordan.

In the words of MJ’s elder sister, his success didn’t resonate with household success for the Jordans. As covered in Lazenby’s book, Deloris Jordan, who shared her name with their mother, opened up about the family’s situation dealing with His Airness’ success.

“Sis, Michael’s older sister, pointed out that the parents had fallen into their own intense competition to influence their son. Her father was quiet and reserved while her mother moved into the spotlight, she explained. “Though his sudden popularity brought with it a resounding level of success, it also brought an avalanche of contention between my parents.” As with their marital conflicts a decade earlier, this new conflict could erupt with surprising intensity outside of the public’s eye” wrote Lazenby.

It was evident that there was trouble in the Jordan household. But the extent was unknown to many. Such accounts hint at things being less than conducive, especially in matters involving both Deloris and James Jordan. For even outsiders such as Vaccaro to comment on it is quite something indeed. Although Vaccaro’s perspective comes from Flight 23 being run to the ground by the Jordans’ mismanagement in part.

Such stories only add to the myths surrounding James Jordan’s death and other stories emanating from the Jordan household. Success in the NBA certainly didn’t translate to a happy family life in MJ’s case.

