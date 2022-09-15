Michael Jordan, who Drinks $1000 A Bottle Tequila, wants ‘Global Domination’ in the Industry

Michael Jordan is a winner! A large part of his success is due to his competitive nature, which he has transcended into his consortiums!

Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA ‘MVP’! His success is accredited to his recurring motivation to be the greatest there is. This has led him to achieve numerous individual as well as, collective triumph.

The Chicago Bulls legend has gone on to claim six NBA championships during his 11 year tenure with the franchise. Not to mention, his six NBA ‘Finals MVP’s’ that he accumulated, in light of decimating his opponents in the NBA Finals.

In the wake of the acclaimed success and the revolution that he brought upon the NBA, Jordan would go on to step foot in the world of entrepreneurship.

Jordan is one of the rather few prosperous and thriving NBA athletes, after they called it quits on their career. His business ventures have been conducive to his magnum opus of achieving the status of being the first NBA athlete to be a billionaire.

As such his most successful businesses include the NBA franchise, Charlotte Hornets, of which he is the owner, a NASCAR team, of which he is the owner as well. In addition, ‘His Airness’ is the co-owner of the Tequila brand, referred to as “Cincoro”.

According to his partners, the NBA ‘Hall of Famer’ still has a fire under his pit, which displays his competitiveness even at this day and age.

His partners, who include Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, Wes Edens, and Celtics lead co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, and his wife Emilia Fazzalari, reiterate they see Jordan’s competitive fire arise time and again.

What started as a mere method to enjoy easy access to tequila, soon transpired into “MJ’s” quest for supremacy.

“If it doesn’t really work out, no one else really likes it, we’re gonna have free tequila that we’re gonna love,” Grousbeck said of Jordan’s mentality.

According to Grousbeck, once the liquor began to catch on, Jordan had switched his stance.

Grousbeck stated–

“Or we could go for global domination,”

Michael Jordan’s ruthless and cut-throat character has been on display throughout his entire career on the court. The NBA great, is now showcasing it on another multitude.

