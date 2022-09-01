Spanish golfer outran Michael Jordan while competing for a $1,000,000 prize pool 

You will seldom see Michael Jordan getting beaten. Not in golf and certainly not on a basketball court, but Sergio Garcia got better of him.

The competitor that is Michael Jordan never got beaten in a lot of aspects of life. He made sure that he wasn’t beaten, at all costs. The competitive drive is what made him so fearful and respected.

A 6-0 record in the finals speaks for itself. When it counts, MJ just doesn’t lose. And if he does, boy you can bet he is a sore loser. There are various tales of the tape, ones where he has lost and he shows his true persona, and it does not look good.

But what happens when it gets captured on TV? Or the camera? Well, lucky for you, we are about to show you exactly that. MJ losing a race, to a golfer.

A series of iconic pictures clearly shows Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia well ahead of Michael Jordan in a foot races on the meadows of St Andrew’s links in 1999. Take a look.

Can’t stop looking at these photos of Michael Jordan chasing after Sergio Garcia pic.twitter.com/Lj7jmVm7la — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) July 17, 2020

Michael Jordan participated in the $1,000,000 prize pool tournament held in St Andrews links in 1999

If you look at the pictures, you will see Jordan chasing down Sergio with a hunger in his eyes. And only one thing can bring out such a drive, a bet.

Yes, we are almost certain money was involved to get Michael running and by the looks of it, Sergio looks far happier than he would if it was only about beating Jordan.

What a photo Sergio Garcia is too fast for Michael Jordan at St Andrew’s links in 1999 ⛳️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rhcUXSDVYO — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) May 26, 2020

We’re not sure what prompted the race or what the size of the bet was. But one thing is certain, not only did Michael lose in the tournament but he also lost money to Sergio Garcia.

