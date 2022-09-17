Michael Jordan, who lost to LeBron James’ $45 tequila, gears up to hit ‘The King’ with a $349.99 launch

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, after dominating NBA in the 90s, plans to take his tequila brand Cincoro to the next level.

Michael Jordan is likely the most successful athlete ever. His success on the court is legendary. He dominated the sport like nothing seen before.

That being said, Jordan isn’t the only athlete to have done that. There have been athletes who have found similar, if not more, success in their respective sports.

Take Tom Brady or Muhammad Ali for example. They were icons that became icons beyond cognition and are perhaps comparable to what MJ did in his career.

However, none has found as much success in their career after their athletic careers were over. Michael Jordan has built a kingdom worth $2.2 billion since retiring.

Though his NBA paychecks sure helped him. The entire credit for Jordan’s absolute domination as a businessman goes to his decision-making.

Jordan’s deal with Nike helps him bag $100 million a year. His other investments include co-ownership in a NASCAR team and a majority stake in Charlotte Hornets.

One of the latest addition to Michael’s long list of investments is in a tequila brand called ‘Cincoro.’

Michael Jordan’s brand announces a new blend, once lost to LeBron’s tequila

LeBron James, who also owns a Tequila brand, is Cincoro’s direct competitor. Lobos’ 1707 reposado tequila defeated a hundred other brands. One of the brands in that competition was Michael Jordan-owned Cincoro.

The

The story of Cincoro’s starting is almost fairytale-like. Michael Jordan along with multiple NBA owners including Jeanie Buss, who owns the Lakers. The list also includes Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics’ owners.

Fazzarelli, Celtics’ owner, revealed: “It was the first time the five of us had ever gotten together for dinner and something really special happened that night as we bonded as friends who are arch rivals.” She continued: “Michael, in particular, he taught us how to drink tequila. He taught us how to sip tequila.”

Michael Jordan’s tequila brand is targeting the luxury market. Backed by several NBA owners, Cincoro is releasing its fifth blend, Cincoro Gold, for $349.99 a bottle.@owenpoindexter has more ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2022

The four sat down for dinner one night and while bonding over tequila, decided to start their own brand. Currently, Cincoro sells 4 blends. Now, the company plans to launch its 5th blend. Cincoro Gold will cost $349.99 a bottle.

