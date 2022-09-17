Savannah James, who is turning up in Italy, shows LeBron James the middle finger on their anniversary 

LeBron James and Savannah James are on vacation in Italy, but even during their wedding anniversary, she found a way to flip him off.

Couples that vacay together, stay together, or that’s what the kids say these days. Well, whatever the case, it looks as though the James family is fully on board with that idea.

As the off-season draws to a close, NBA players are taking a much-needed break. They are resting their bodies for what will most definitely be a long and grueling season.

While they do that, social media presence allows us fans to keep a tab on their everyday activity. And who else to keep a watchful eye on, than LeBron James and family?

LeBron and Savannah turning up together 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/K9REMielTA — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) September 17, 2022

What’s more, being his social media savant, LeBron James has been posting regularly and fans are getting a glimpse into his social life. This time, he took his wife Savannah James to Italy for their wedding anniversary. Safe to say, their social media antics are made for some entertainment.

Smoking in Italy, while they jive to tunes, and Savannah James flipping off LeBron James on camera is for all to see!

Savannah gives LeBron the middle finger on their anniversary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cCY73D3x63 — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) September 15, 2022



She flipped off her husband! Yes, showed him the middle finger, on their anniversary no less. Although it was all in jest and rather hilarious to see, it is still funny how their relationship works. True love, we suppose.

And now, the latest is LeBron posting videos of the two getting fun and festive as they lounge in the Italian Riviera.

LeBron and Savannah James getting cheeky with some Earth, Wind & Fire 🕺 (via @kingjames/ IG)pic.twitter.com/vfz5Ta1fC8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

The question on everyone’s mind is whether they are smoking or not. While the answer looks like a definitive yes, the “what” is the question. Could be anything for all we know. It is the off-season after all.

Savannah and LeBron on vacation in Italy ! I Love it! #SavannahJames #LeBronJames Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/MPVb4lgCid — ROSEY SPORTS (@ROSEMARYSPRAGG1) September 13, 2022

As they enjoy their vacation in Italy, we thought it was only right to give the fans an update on the lives of LeBron James and Savannah James.

