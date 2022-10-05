“Michael Jordan Will Remain the GOAT Even if LeBron James Passes Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in Points!”: Jealous Shaquille O’Neal Contradicts Himself Massively

Shaquille O’Neal, who once stated that LeBron James would be the GOAT if passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in points, contradicts himself.

Entering year 20, LeBron James is looking as exciting as ever before. Coming off an incredible individual campaign, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, Bron is healthier than he’s ever been.

The upcoming season is going to be extremely special for King James. Trailing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar by merely 1,325 points, at some… point during the 2022-2023 campaign, LBJ is projected to surpass the former Lakers legend as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Numerous analysts, enthusiasts, and even former NBA stars have given their opinion on Bron’s chances at being the undisputed GOAT post clinching the highly-anticipated record.

Shaquille O’Neal, who has spoken about this topic in various instances, had a contradicting statement to what he has been saying all this while.

“LeBron James is about to do something that hasn’t been done, but Michael Jordan is the greatest”: Shaquille O’Neal

Over the past few months, Shaq has stated that King James would be the best whenever he manages to cross the 38,387 points mark. Back in 2021, the former Lakers legend had stated:

“He’s got four rings and he becomes the highest scorer in the NBA history. He’s the best ever,” O’Neal said. “Ain’t nothing you can say.”

And again a few weeks ago, O’Neal had reiterated himself.

“I think he wants to pass Kareem because if you pass Kareem in points, we all got to shut the hell up.”

The Hall-Of-Famer had explicitly agreed regarding James as the greatest once he breaks Jabbar’s record. However, more recently, Shaq has gone back on his words.

Shaquille O’Neal agrees to be jealous of LeBron James

In a recent appearance on “Impaulsive”, the Big Aristotle explained how Bron’s upcoming and somewhat inevitable achievement would be sensational. However, the 4-time NBA champ went ahead to call Michael Jordan the GOAT even after LBJ accomplishes the record. Agreeing to be jealous of the 18-time All-Star, the Diesel said:

“I have a question for you and the panel when LeBron passes up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points this year, will that make him the greatest player ever?

“It’s an interesting question. I think the greatest player ever is Michael Jordan. LeBron is about to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time and it’ll move his name up there. But for me, it’s always Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Magic, and those guys.

“I do look at LeBron, but also like listening to people’s opinions. Listen, Jordan was the greatest in my opinion.”

Now don’t get it twisted, Shaq isn’t wrong for being jealous of his former teammate. The 7-foot-1 legend is entitled to his opinion. However, credits need to be given where it’s due.

Once LeBron does surpass Kareem’s record, it will definitely strengthen his case to be regarded as the GOAT.

