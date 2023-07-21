“Michael Jordan Would Be A Terrible Debater”: Skip Bayless Explains Why MJ’s $275,000,000 Hornets Stint Wouldn’t Earn Him An ‘Undisputed’ Spot

After Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed on Fox Sports 1, the vacancy has yet to be filled. Skip Bayless, who, apart from Undisputed, also has his own show, “The Skip Bayless Show” on FS, was asked a very interesting question regarding Michael Jordan. A fan asked Bayless if Jordan would be a great debater. Knowing that the sports analyst is a big MJ fan, his answer was a little surprising. Bayless remarked that the former Chicago Bulls star wouldn’t be good at debating citing a $275,000,000 example.

Skip has mastered the trick of bringing Jordan into any of the sports debates. Be it the NFL or NBA, he somehow twists the narrative to praise His Airness. Shannon, who is a LeBron James fan and considers him the basketball GOAT, challenged Bayless on every occasion he called MJ the greatest. The back-and-forth between the hosts was definitely worth watching.

Skip Bayless says Michael Jordan would be a ‘terrible’ debater

When asked about MJ’s debating caliber, Skip said that the former Bulls player would be terrible at it. The primary reason is the alpha nature of the six-time NBA champion. According to Skip, Jordan would be more interested in giving his opinion more value than listening to the other person. Secondly, Bayless brought about the fact that Jordan didn’t know basketball because he was terrible at managing the Charlotte Hornets. He was just good at playing the game. Skip Bayless said;

“I believe Michael Jordan would be a terrible debater. Number one, he would be like your challenge and my opinion and number two if Mike did allow you to challenge his opinion, he very possibly would lose sports debate, because he played basketball far better than he was able to demonstrate knowing basketball as in team building.”

Skip might have a point. As good as MJ was at playing and dominating the game of basketball, he was just as terrible at managing a team.

Recently, Jordan announced that he will be selling the majority of his ownership stakes in Charlotte Hornets. The 6x NBA Champions has invested $275 million in the NBA franchise back in 2010.

However, we have never and perhaps will never see Jordan debating. So we will never know.

Nick Wright and Joy Taylor among the candidates to debate alongside Bayless

According to the latest reports, Fox Sports is already out in the open, looking for a possible replacement for Shannon Sharpe. The Undisputed is without its second co-host and four possible names have come up to fill the seat. LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, and Nick Wright are all possible candidates for consideration.

McCoy, who is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and a six-time pro bowler, hosts SPEAK on FS1 with Taylor and Acho. Despite the news that analysts are refusing to work with Bayless, he is expected to have the final say in choosing the candidate.