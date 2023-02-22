“Michael Jordan would be frightened”: Redditor points Out How LaMelo Ball Could Have Crashed his Car Multiple Times

Feb 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) stands on the court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets won 120-110. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball was born with a golden spoon in his mouth. Born into the Ball family, his life was always on television, even before he turned 15. He was a part of the Chino Hills school team, which had his eldest brother Lonzo Ball, who was garnering a lot of attention.

His travels have been well documented, and when he entered the league, the fans were ecstatic. “Ball out,” they finally got to see a Ball brother. Lonzo was a huge swing-and-miss, considering his current situation. LaMelo Ball was destined to be the best brother of the three, and he is.

His fame, family wealth, and the necessity to show off got him a car way before he could legally drive. People usually get a beat-up Camry as their first car when they turn 16, but Melo got a Rolls Royce.

Since then, his car collection has only grown, with his cars matching the outfits he wears for the tunnels. Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces His garage resembles a cross between the Skittle Factory and the Los Santos Customs from Grand Theft Auto.

Do all of these cars make him a good driver? Not at all, because he’s been caught on camera flouting the rules on multiple occasions.

Also Read: “Lebron James doing the old man s**t”: NBA Fans react to King James Reminding Damian Lillard He is ‘Old’ During the All-Star Game

LaMelo Ball has been rule-breaking not just on the court, he drives like a maniac

If you thought 3.2 turnovers a game was high, just take a look at the number of rules he likes to break on the road. Ball is at that age where he thinks money can get you anything and get you out of anything as well.

Rule Break 1: Running a Red light

Exiting the arena, Ball pulls up in his beautiful F8 Tributo. A modern piece of art, the last of the turbocharged V8 almost gets into a crash because the driver chose to run a red light. The junior Ball almost rear-ended an SUV that had the right of way. Driving like that is only cool in movies, and video games.

Rule Break 2: Recklessly overtaking an exiting car

This time in his Purple Rolls Royce Cullinan (Gasp!), the kid gets annoyed having to wait behind another car. The F-150 in front of him was exiting at a decent speed too, obeying the traffic laws. But why does that matter to someone whose car looks like Joker would drive it?

He overtakes the exiting truck, with no regard for any oncoming traffic, or anyone in front of the truck.

Rule Break 3: Cutting off oncoming traffic

In a gold-wrapped Ferrari this time, LaMelo pulls up out of the exit ramp, notices a car trying to cross, and casually pulls up without letting the car which was obviously in motion, go past.

Also Read: Despite Almost Suffering from a “Hummer Scandal” in 2003, LeBron James is Now Selling New Ones With Crabs

Should the Hornets Star be punished for his obvious disobedience? And how does it reflect on Michael Jordan?

Ferrari hates its customers from even modifying their product in any way – what about a driver who breaks rules in them openly? It tarnished the reputation of the brand they’ve so meticulously curated.

LaMelo may not be completely in the wrong here, because of a certain reason. In all of the clips, there has been a huge crowd waiting to mob him at any opportunity for his autograph. Someone who just wants to go home finds a way.

Perhaps the other point is how it reflects on Michael Jordan. The team he runs is in fundamental disarray. And Melo’s erratic behavior on the road is not a good sign. The Hornets owner might not be too happy about it.

Should he be rushing down the city road, running red lights? He may be tired, but almost side-swiping traffic isn’t the way to go.

Also Read: “It Was So Embarrassing to Meet Michael Jackson!”: When the Legendary Michael Jordan Met the King of Pop