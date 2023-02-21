Despite Almost Suffering from a “Hummer Scandal” in 2003, LeBron James is Now Selling New Ones With Crabs

LeBron James is one of the most marketable athletes on the face of the planet right now. And so, as you might expect, just about every brand on planet Earth wants a piece of the King. Of course, out of the all brand deals he has under his belt, Nike is the most popular. But, perhaps his favorite one is his deal with Hummer.

The King has long had an intense love for the luxury car brand, ‘Hummer’. And now, of course, he has a brand deal with them too. And that, in turn, has, in turn, caused quite an interesting advertisement, to say the absolute least.

LeBron James takes multiple crabs out for a joyride in the brand-new Hummer EV SUV

No, we aren’t joking. LeBron James partnered up with crabs, living breathing crabs, to showcase just how incredible the new Hummer is.

Don’t believe us? Just take a stab at the Twitter post below.

That Watts to Freedom is no joke @GMC!!! 0-60 in 3.5 seconds?! 🚙💨 You know I had to give my 🦀 friends a test ride. 🤣 The First Ever GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 supertruck is coming! #GMCAmbassador pic.twitter.com/aSe2OsTPy7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2023

Of course, LeBron James is no Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the man sure does a good job to make it seem like the CGI crabs were real.

Heck, even if for just a second, we sure were convinced by his performance.

Despite his brand deal today, LeBron James was involved in a massive controversy due to a Hummer

LeBron James may love Hummers, but in 2003, he almost had his amateur status revoked because of 1 in 2003.

You see, the Ohio School Athletics Association (OHSAA) does not allow amateur athletes to accept gifts over a set amount. And of course, given that the Hummer James received was way over $50,000, it got him into deep, deep trouble with the authorities.

