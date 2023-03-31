LeBron James in a Dress: Lakers Superstar Once Dressed Up As ‘FloBron’ for an Insurance Commercial

Being successful means nothing if you can’t help others get there as well. While others just read this quote and let it be, LeBron James took it to heart. The Lakers superstar is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and somehow he keeps finding ways to surprise us all.

Not only did he establish himself on the basketball court, but he also used his opportunities to make himself a business empire. The Kid from Akron is worth over a Billion dollars today, and it’s thanks to his wise decisions and moves.

One of the ways he makes his fortune is through the various tie-ups with brands for endorsements. Even though no one can beat Shaquille O’Neal in that field, Bron did try his hand with a commercial for Progressive Insurance.

NBA Twitter roasted LeBron James for ‘FloBron’

In 2014, LeBron James shot a commercial with Progressive Insurance where he seemed to be showing a basketball edition of their mascot Flo.

LeBron James was back at his alma mater, Saint Vincent-Saint Mary high school. He was wearing a wig and really seemed to be rocking this look. However, NBA Twitter didn’t really think so.

You know Lebron agreed to #FloBron Bc he tryna get life insurance from progressive — Naé 🇬🇭 (@reneeclaire___) December 25, 2014

Hard to take Twitter seriously when #FloBron is trending. — Terrence Jackson (@TJNatureImages) December 26, 2014

I’ve vehemently defended lebron throughout his career even at his lowest lows. But #FloBron is unforgivable — Connor Molloy (@ConnorMolloy) November 19, 2014

They forgot to at the p in #flobron #flopbron — Nick (@thenicbone) December 25, 2014

I don’t understand why African men feel the need to allow others to emasculate them for a check. #FloBron pic.twitter.com/TaHpyO5VHm — Haze (@hazebrown4) December 25, 2014

This is what I find when I stay on twitter to long #FloBron pic.twitter.com/470u4xTqDa — x_X (@GameOverTrey) December 26, 2014

I guess the fans didn’t love what Bron did with FloBron. However, this wasn’t the first time Bron toyed around with a wig. Amidst all his hairline jokes, he once took it to IG stories wearing his wife’s wig

LeBron once wore wife Savannah’s wig

In 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have much to do, thanks to an early regular season exit. During the prolonged offseason, LeBron James needed something to pass the time, and what better way than some humor?

He took his wife’s wig, wore it, and waited in line behind Zhuri to get his hair braided. As we can see, Savannah wasn’t too amused.