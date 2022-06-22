“LeBron James was my favorite player growing up”: Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal addresses media post his workout with Lakers

Son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal confesses to LeBron James being his favorite player while growing up.

A once-in-a-lifetime athlete, LeBron James has been the face of the league for over a decade now. The kid from Akron has been inspiring beyond words, cementing one of the greatest legacies in American sports. The four-time champion has answered all his critics, naysayers, and trolls from time to time.

Currently entering his 20th season, King James has been a role model for an entire generation, including the children of his peers and former teammates. One such being Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, who had played with James on the Cavaliers.

Shareef O’Neal on if Shaq was his favorite player: “It was my dad for sure. My dad was my favorite player.” But admits LeBron James was his favorite player growing up. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 21, 2022

The 22-year-old son of Shaq worked out with the Lakers recently as he prepares for the 2022 draft. The purple and gold may be a possible landing destination for Shareef, taking from his father’s lineage, making it a double bonanza if he gets to play alongside James.

Also read: “All of this is earned”: Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal shares cryptic tweet amid rumors of his father helping him secure a workout with Lakers

Having trained with the Lakers off-late, Shareef revealed being starstruck, having memories of his father and Kobe Bryant donning the purple and gold.

Shareef O’Neal reveals his favorite player and experience of working out with the Lakers.

After being mistakenly placed on the list of early entrants who had withdrawn from the draft, Shareef has declared for the 2022 draft. The 6″10′ forward began his college basketball career at UCLA but took a transfer to Louisiana State University, where his father Shaq played college basketball.

In his last season with the Tigers, Shareef missed the first 12-games due to a foot injury but would return, averaging 2.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 0.4 BPG in 9.2 MPG while shooting 50% percent from the field. Shareef, who recently worked out with the Lakers, shared his excitement with the media.

“I walked in today and I was kind of starstruck,” admitted Shareef. “Like, I was really born into this team. My dad and Kobe (Bryant) won championships when I was born and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear. It was crazy. I was speechless, kind of.”

Via: Sliver Screen & Roll

It will be surreal for Shareef if he gets drafted into the Lakers, as not only would he get to be teammates with James but also play for a team where his father enjoyed stupendous success.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal gifted his son Shareef O’Neal a $21K Rolex during a live auction”: The Big Diesel went no holds barred to outbid everyone