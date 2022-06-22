Basketball

“Bradley Beal declining his $36.4 million player option, is news to him?”: Wizards star is bewildered as his own decision is fictitiously reported

Bradley Beal one of the league's most talented guards is set to decline his $36.4 million player option? Or is he? It's news to him too!    
