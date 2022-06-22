“Bradley Beal declining his $36.4 million player option, is news to him?”: Wizards star is bewildered as his own decision is fictitiously reported

Bradley Beal one of the league’s most talented guards is set to decline his $36.4 million player option? Or is he? It’s news to him too!

Talk about a failure to launch! Recently a news report came out that Bradley Beal one of the league’s most coveted players was all set to decline his player option worth over $36.4 million.

Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @hoopshype has learned. More on Beal’s future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story. https://t.co/sT8KU2qBUr — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2022

Would he really decline such a massive amount of money? Is that really happening? Well, one thing is certain, it is news to Beal himself.

Beal tweeted this out when the news broke. Looks like he is in disbelief about his own decision.

Wait huh? Lol — Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 22, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!”: Insider reveals Lakers’ potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason

The wheels have been set in motion, Bradley Beal will determine the fate of the league

So, the rumor mills are already hard at work. More importantly, Beal had this to say about his future.

Bradley Beal on free agency: “Crazy, probably.” On his free agency: “Crazy, probably.” On other players/teams recruiting him, asking him to opt out: “A lot.” pic.twitter.com/9JHrRGy1re — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) June 19, 2022



While we don’t know the actual decision, Shams Charania has already reported this.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Bradley Beal has made it clear to his agent the Boston Celtics are his “top priority” during his free agency.

(Per @ShamsCharania) Here we go. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1KezBP7oEv — Legion Hoops (@Iegion_hoops) June 22, 2022

A Tatum and Beal one-two punch would be lethal. Adding him to the current Celtics roster is like bolstering a tank. Indestructible.

Kendrick Perkins, however, has other wishes.

“Bradley Beal & Luka [Doncic] together would be a force to be reckon with. It would arguably be the best backcourt in the NBA… That would be deadly.” 🗣️ Kendrick Perkins on a possible All-Star Mavs backcourtpic.twitter.com/guW0jxvwRA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2022

Wow, imagine that, a Luka Doncic and Bradley Beal backcourt. The number of points they would score. Insane.

The possibilities are endless and Beal is one of those players that deserves a better team. Whatever happens, it will be fun to watch it unfold.

Also read: “My decision is to be where I feel like I can win!”: Beal sets the rumor mills churning with a cryptic message about his Wizards’ future