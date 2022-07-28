Michael Jordan’s 5ft 8” brother was the first “Air Jordan”

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player, but the Bulls GOAT himself regarded someone else as the first Air Jordan.

There is no denying that Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player ever lived. The Chicago Bulls leader revolutionized the NBA and is still one of the most influential personalities in the sporting world.

Being one of the most fierce competitors helped MJ rack up a stacked resume. Over the span of Mike’s 15-year illustrious career, he won every silverware possible. “His Airness” has a ridiculously long list of achievements – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and holds approximately 200 franchise records.

Also Read: Michael Jordan has $2.1 billion to his name, but had to be a waiter just to keep his spot in basketball camp

Jordan never feared any of his opponents, even the most elite defenders. However, there was one person who Mike admitted was better than him – Larry Jordan.

“When you say Air Jordan, I’m #2, he’s 1!”: Michael Jordan

Larry Jordan is Michael’s older brother. Despite never even playing in the league, and being only 5-foot-8, Larry was the better player in the family… at least when they were young.

Later, MJ had a growth spurt and, eventually, went on to become a basketball god. However, to date, Mike believes his brother was the better player of the two.

As seen in the footage, Mike made sure to let everyone know that he was #2 when they spoke about “Air Jordan, while his brother was #1.

Unfortunately, Larry never made it to the league due to his height. If only he had a few more inches on him, we could possibly see the Jordans share the court in the NBA. And if Mike says, “If he (Larry Jordan) was 6’2, I would have been known as Larry’s brother”, we can imagine just how deadly a player the elder Jordan brother would’ve been.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 6 most important ‘GOAT’ souvenirs will be on display to the public for the 1st time ever