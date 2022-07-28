Basketball

Michael Jordan’s 5ft 8” brother was the first “Air Jordan”

Michael Jordan’s 5ft 8” brother was the first “Air Jordan”
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Hakeem Olajuwon duped a woman into getting pregnant and paid $10,000 to not marry her
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan’s 5ft 8” brother was the first “Air Jordan”
Michael Jordan’s 5ft 8” brother was the first “Air Jordan”

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player, but the Bulls GOAT himself regarded someone…