“Michael Jordan’s $80M yacht is a luxury paradise”: The mean machine boasts a basketball court, movie theatre, fully equipped gym, and jacuzzi

NBA legend Michael Jordan had reportedly spent $80M of his net worth purchasing a luxurious yacht. Reportedly named Joy, the mean machine boasts a basketball court, movie theatre, gym, and various water activities.

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan stands at a net worth of $1.6B. The six-time NBA champion has made a fortune in his partnership with sports giant Nike. The Bulls legend also has investments in NASCAR and owns the NBA team Charlotte Hornets.

MJ was a revolutionary leader for the sport of basketball. The superstar was one of the first athletes to feature on billboards, advertisements, and feature films. Jordan’s classic Space Jam was a roaring success globally. His persona made him larger than life.

Jordan knows how to spend his money in his style. The ten-time scoring champion owns a landmark mansion in Chicago. MJ has various luxurious ways of transportation that include a Ferrari, a private jet, and a yacht.

MJ’s yacht signifies the term luxury. Named Joy, the yacht has some of the most luxurious amenities.

Michael Jordan’s Yacht-Joy is a holiday home

When you’re a billionaire like MJ, flamboyance is a part of your personality. And the six-time Finals MVP does full justice to it. A reclusive personality, Jordan knows how to lead his life king size. His $80M yacht bears evidence to that fact.

The work of art has several world-class amenities that include a game deck and a fully equipped gym. The mega boat hosts several activities such as jet skis, scuba diving, and snorkeling.

For those wanting to relax, the yacht has a beach club, movie theatre, wi-fi, and satellite tv. Joy also has a spa and a glass-sided jacuzzi on the sun deck. For the food lovers, the gigantic boat has a private chef as well.

For those wondering how does the 58-year old maintain this beast, MJ earned a reported $90M from his NBA career. The superstar made some wise investments that yielded him a fortune. His Airness has earned $1.8 billion from such corporate partners as Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade.

